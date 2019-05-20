Locus Robotics Announces Technology Collaboration Partnership with RightHand Robotics

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Locus Robotics , the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, and RightHand Robotics (RHR), a leader in providing integrated robotic piece-picking solutions, announced a partnership to deliver cross-platform robotics solutions for warehouse fulfillment operators. Locus and RHR will give a preview of their multi-stage fulfillment solution at Manhattan Associates' Momentum Conference 2019 from May 20 -23rd in Phoenix, Arizona.

"We are excited to partner with RightHand Robotics, a recognized leader in performance and efficiency-driving piece-picking solutions," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "Our companies share a vision of delivering innovative, industry-leading technology solutions that drive productivity for our customers. By working together, we can bring greater flexibility and productivity to the fulfillment warehouse. This is particularly impactful in high-volume scenarios, where automation can drive greater operational efficiencies."

The Locus and RHR collaboration demonstrates the potential for cross-platform robotics solutions in the warehouse industry. Their approach seamlessly combines Locus's autonomous multi-robot model for piece handling with RHR's autonomous work cell to provide greater automation, addressing multiple fulfillment processes, from picking to packing, especially in high-volume environments. With this innovative and collaborative approach, the Locus and RHR solution will drive significant productivity and efficiency gains for shared customers in the retail and third-party logistics (3PL) space.

"Locus is recognized as one of the pioneers of autonomous mobile robots for warehouses and we're thrilled to be working together," said Leif Jentoft, Co-Founder of RightHand Robotics. "Our companies' advanced technologies will provide transformative solutions to a variety of industries including pharmaceutical, apparel, grocery, and more. With the growing demands of e-commerce order fulfillment, we can solve our customers' needs for flexible and reliable technology, with real productivity and efficiency results."

The Locus and RHR cross-platform warehouse fulfillment solution will be on display at Manhattan Associates' MOMENTUM Conference 2019 from May 20 -23rd in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information on MOMENTUM 2019, visit www.manh-momentum.com .

ABOUT LOCUS ROBOTICS

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, instantly transforming productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com .

ABOUT RIGHTHAND ROBOTICS

RightHand Robotics is a leader in providing robotic piece-picking solutions that improve performance and efficiency in e-commerce order fulfillment and intralogistics. Its RightPick product platform is a software-driven, hardware-enabled solution that handles the core task of picking and placing individual items as part of a wide range of workflows and processes. With RightPick, businesses can reduce the cost of order fulfillment in electronics, apparel, grocery, pharmaceuticals, and many other industries. RHR was founded in 2014 by a DARPA challenge-winning team from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT, intent on bringing grasping intelligence powered by computer vision and applied machine learning to bear on real-world problems. The company is based in Somerville, Mass., outside of Boston. For more information, visit www.righthandrobotics.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

