Locus Robotics Reaches 3 Billion Picks Milestone, Shatters Industry Records

Exponential Growth Solidifies Locus as the Undisputed Leader in Warehouse Automation

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the world's leading autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solution for warehouse fulfillment, announced that it has surpassed 3 billion total picks across its global customer deployments. The milestone was reached just 33 weeks after the company recorded its two billionth pick, and underscores the company's continued rapid growth, solidifying its position as the undisputed leader in autonomous robotics automation for the warehouse.

"Surpassing 3 billion picks across our global deployments is a significant milestone that reflects the trust our customers have placed in our innovative robotics solutions," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, we remain focused on our mission to revolutionize the supply chain industry and empower our customers to drive operational efficiencies and productivity gains in order to thrive in an increasingly complex and demanding fulfillment landscape."

The billionth pick was a Carhartt t-shirt and occurred at a Carhartt facility in Hanson, KY, just milliseconds ahead of other items picked at the more than 300 Locus customer sites around the world.

While it took Locus nearly 7 years to reach its first billion picks, the company's growth has since accelerated at an unprecedented pace, reaching 2 billion picks just 11 months later, and now the third billion in a mere 33 weeks. During the 2023 holiday peak season, Locus picked more than 331 million units, representing a 66% increase vs. Holiday 2022, and picked a total of 1.2 billion units in 2023, an 82% increase over the previous year.

"I first saw a demo of the Locus bots the year the company was founded. I instantly understood the potential this system had," said Steve Banker, Vice President of Supply Chain Services at ARC Advisory Group. "Their impressive growth trajectory is a clear indication of the value their proven solutions bring to customers, enabling them to improve productivity, lower costs, and stay ahead of the competition."

"The 3 billion pick milestone is a testament to the widespread adoption of Locus Robotics' innovative AMR technology across various industries, including retail, third-party logistics (3PL), healthcare, and manufacturing," added Faulk.

"At Carhartt, we are consistently impressed by the performance and reliability of Locus Robotics' solutions," said Tony Gariety, VP, Distribution Operations. "LocusBots have become an integral part of our operations, enabling us to meet the ever-increasing demands of our customers while maintaining the highest levels of efficiency and accuracy."

As the industry continues to evolve, Locus Robotics remains committed to driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge robotics solutions that enable its customers to scale to meet growing demand. Locus's strong focus on research and development ensures that it is well positioned to continue its rapid growth and industry leadership in warehouse robotics automation.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor compared to traditional piece-handling systems. This multiple award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, manufacturing, healthcare, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments, easily integrating into new and existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows while also improving worker ergonomics and workplace safety.

