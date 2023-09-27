Locus Robotics to Showcase Innovations in Warehouse Automation at Deliver Americas 2023 in Las Vegas

News provided by

Locus Robotics

27 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, will exhibit at Deliver Americas 2023 on September 27-28 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Locus will be located at Booth B04.

At Deliver Americas, Locus will highlight its industry-leading robotics and warehouse execution software that efficiently manages unpredictable volumes and labor shortages to help brands, retailers, and third-party logistics (3PL) operators efficiently meet and exceed fulfillment goals.

Locus will also host an educational session led by Brian Quigley, Director Retail Segment, titled "Accelerating Growth: Carhartt's Journey to Automation." Quigley will detail how global workwear leader Carhartt leveraged LocusBots to increase productivity by 2-3x and throughput across multiple sites. The session will demonstrate how robotics can enable warehouses to cost-effectively scale and keep pace with surging ecommerce demand and economic growth.

"We are excited to connect with industry leaders at Deliver Americas and demonstrate how Locus's proven technology increases warehouse productivity, efficiency and order fulfillment accuracy," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "As the labor challenges persist and order volumes continue to climb, the Locus solution helps retailers and 3PLs a reliable way to meet demand, scale, and provide customers with a superior experience."

Deliver Americas brings together the supply chain industry's brightest minds to discuss logistics technologies, best practices and case studies. To learn more about Locus Robotics and schedule a meeting at Deliver Americas, visit https://locusrobotics.com/deliver-americas-2023/.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece-handling productivity 2X-3X, with less labor than traditional picking systems. This award-winning solution helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. LocusBots may be easily integrated into existing warehouse infrastructures and new warehouses without disrupting workflows to instantly transform productivity without transforming the warehouse. For more information, visit www.locusrobotics.com.

SOURCE Locus Robotics

