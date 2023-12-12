Locus Robotics Wins "Powerhouse Robotics Company of the Year" at 2023 NEVY Awards

WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment and distribution warehouses, was named "Powerhouse Robotics Company of the Year" at the 2023 NEVY awards gala hosted by the New England Venture Capital Association (NEVCA). The award recognizes Locus Robotics' rapid growth, technical innovation, and impact on revolutionizing warehouse productivity over the past year.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from NEVCA and its members," said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. "This award speaks to the tremendous dedication and talent of the entire Locus Robotics team in building groundbreaking warehouse automation technology. It also underscores the critical role that venture capital funding plays in advancing cutting-edge robotics development, especially here in the Boston and broader New England area."

Faulk specifically credited Locus' investors, including Goldman Sachs, G2 Venture Partners, Scale Ventures, Bond Capital and others, for providing the capital necessary to drive Locus' rapid expansion and technology advancement. He also thanked NEVCA and the Boston venture capital community for fostering an ecosystem where robotics and advanced automation technology can thrive.

"The support of visionary investors and partners has put Locus at the forefront of the next generation of smart warehouse automation," Faulk continued. "This recognition motivates us to keep pushing boundaries in AMR solutions and bring even greater productivity gains to our customers around the world."

Locus Robotics' revolutionary, multi-bot solution incorporates powerful and intelligent autonomous mobile robots that operate collaboratively with human workers to dramatically improve piece handling efficiency 2X-3X, with less labor than traditional picking systems. Locus helps retailers, 3PLs, and specialty warehouses efficiently meet and exceed the increasingly complex and demanding requirements of fulfillment environments. Easily integrating into large-scale new and existing warehouse infrastructures without disrupting workflows, Locus transforms productivity without transforming the warehouse.

