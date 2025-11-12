Locus Ushers in a New Era of Agentic Transportation Management

Recent AWS Marketplace launch and expanding AI roadmap strengthen Locus' position as the enterprise logistics intelligence platform

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus , a leading logistics technology company, is marking a breakthrough year of growth and innovation following its acquisition by Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, operating 547 stores globally. Locus continues to operate independently while helping IKEA create smoother delivery experiences. This next chapter marks Locus' evolution into an enterprise-grade, agentic transportation management system (TMS), enabling smarter, more efficient global supply chains.

Its advanced TMS has overseen more than 350 enterprise deployments across 30+ countries, and optimized over 1.5 billion deliveries. Locus has helped customers across retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and carrier-express-parcel (CEP) sectors, including Unilever, Nestlé and Siam Makro, realize more than $320 million in savings and reduce emissions by 17 million kg.

"Joining forces with Ingka Group accelerates our vision for a more intelligent and responsive logistics ecosystem," said Nishith Rastogi, founder and CEO of Locus. "We're building technology that simplifies complex supply chains as well as anticipates what's next, helping enterprises adapt in real time to create more sustainable, reliable delivery operations."

As Locus looks toward 2026, the company is doubling down on innovation in agentic TMS and expanding enterprise integrations across multiple industries. Its recent availability on Amazon Web Services simplifies the procurement and deployment process for customers, making streamlined logistics processes more accessible. Locus is placing an emphasis on shifting logistics from reactive to predictive, enabling changes in course before the first sign of a disruption. To support this growth, the company plans to expand its current workforce globally to achieve its long-term goals.

Locus, part of Ingka Group, is an agentic Transportation Management System (TMS) for all-mile, all-channel with 350+ enterprise customer deployments in 30+ countries across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The platform unifies orders, capacity and carrier networks into one living plan, aligning planning, execution and settlement, solving for real-world logistics constraints and complexities for large enterprises. Locus has optimized 1.5B + deliveries, helped achieve $320M+ in logistics cost savings and avoided 17M+ kg of emissions for its customers. Learn more at locus.sh .

