Locust Cove Management Welcomes New Clients with Expansion of Affordable Housing Property Management Services

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Locust Cove Management (LCM), a full-service property management firm specializing in affordable housing, is excited to announce its expansion into managing housing portfolios for third-party clients. Having historically managed the portfolio of Heritage Affordable Communities, LCM is now offering its expertise to a wider range of property owners and investors nationwide.

With a portfolio that includes affordable, full tax credit, and market-rate properties, LCM is committed to providing excellence in affordable housing and multifamily property management. The firm is proud to bring a high level of specialization and knowledge in bridging the goals of landlords, tenants, and housing agencies. LCM manages LIHTC properties, leveraging its strong relationships with New York housing agencies, including NYCHDC, NYCHPD, and NYSHCR.

"Our team is highly trained and dedicated to delivering top-notch property management services tailored to affordable housing," said Alex Hajibay, founder of Locust Cove Management. "As we expand beyond self managing Heritage Affordable Communities, we're eager to help other property owners navigate the complexities of affordable housing compliance and operations."

Locust Cove Management handles a comprehensive range of property management responsibilities, including rent collection, bill payment, legal compliance, and the preparation of detailed monthly reports for owners, investors, and housing agencies. The company is dedicated to enhancing property values while ensuring transparency and maintaining strong relationships with all stakeholders. LCM's team regularly attends Tax Credit Workshops and Compliance Training Sessions to stay current with the latest regulations and best practices in affordable housing.

Locust Cove Management currently manages over 2,000 units, with a special focus on properties in the New York City Metropolitan area, where the company aims to expand even further its footprint. By leveraging its expertise in this market, LCM is committed to growing its presence while continuing to provide top-quality affordable housing management services. The company utilizes cutting-edge technologies to enhance efficiency and visibility for property stakeholders.

In addition to its professional services, Locust Cove Management actively engages with its communities, organizing events such as Back-to-School Drives, Toy Drives, Thanksgiving Giveaways, Summer BBQs, Homeownership Workshops, and Kids' Computer Labs.

As LCM continues to grow, it remains committed to excellence and to fostering strong community ties. The expansion into third-party portfolio management marks a new chapter in the company's ongoing mission to provide outstanding service and create thriving communities.

About Locust Cove Management

Locust Cove Management is a vertically integrated property management firm that specializes in affordable housing. With a focus on excellence, transparency, and regulatory compliance, LCM manages Tax Credit and HUD Section 8 properties, offering tailored property management solutions for property owners and investors nationwide.

For more information, please visit locustcovemgmt.com or contact [email protected]

