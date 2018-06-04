Locust Walk Expands Global Financing Capabilities With Appointment of Seasoned Executive, Brian Coleman as Head of Financing

Mr. Coleman has spent an extensive and impressive career raising money for emerging and established companies. Over the past decade, he served as Managing Director and Head of US Equity Sales at Jefferies in New York where he was responsible for closing more than 500 financings, managing over 80 professionals, and covering more than 2,000 institutional accounts. Prior to Jefferies, Mr. Coleman served as Managing Director and Head of the Boston Desk for Bank of America from 2003 to 2006. He also held senior roles at JP Morgan and Lehman Brothers.

"As we continue to expand our cohesive capabilities to address the needs of life sciences companies around the globe, we are thrilled to welcome Brian with his impressive track record of raising capital for companies of all sizes," said Chris Ehrlich, Managing Director and Global Head of Biopharma at Locust Walk.

"In an effort to integrate all of the strategic needs for a life science company over its lifecycle, Brian provides a key piece of the puzzle. I couldn't be more excited to have him join us," Meyerson added.

"After a career working for bulge-bracket investment banks, I see Locust Walk as the next step in the evolution towards best serving growing life sciences companies. I am very much looking forward to helping these companies achieve their true potential," said Mr. Coleman.

Locust Walk is a global life science transaction firm. Our integrated team-based approach across capabilities, geographies, and industry segments delivers the right products, the right partners, and the most attractive sources of capital to get the right deals done for biopharma and medtech companies.

