LODAS Markets Becomes 3rd Largest US Alternatives Markets Operator; Adds Deutsche Bank Affiliate, RREEF Property Trust, for Trading

News provided by

LODAS Markets

08 Aug, 2023, 11:06 ET

LODAS executed 1.35 million shares in second quarter

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LODAS Markets, the third-largest alternatives market operator in the U.S., today announced that RREEF Property Trust (RREEF) shares are available for trading on its platform.

RREEF's parent company is DWS, which is majority owned by Deutsche Bank. RREEF invests in buildings, hotels, retail centers, and industrial facilities, and current net asset value is about $329 million.

Continue Reading

"We're excited to add RREEF Property Trust to the LODAS platform to offer its investors liquidity in the secondary market," said LODAS CEO Brian King. "This is the latest in a series of 2023 LODAS milestones as we provide institutions and individuals the opportunity to easily trade non-listed REITs and similar alternative securities."

Second-quarter data provided by FINRA shows LODAS as the third-largest alternatives market operator in the US, trailing only two long-standing entities: OTC Markets and NYSE Arca. Nearly 1.35 million shares were executed on LODAS in the period, including the first secondary market trades in the history of the Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust (BREIT), which has an NAV of $68 billion

The company's additional 2023 achievements include:

  • Reaching 3 million shares traded in the life of LODAS, which launched in late 2021 and has become the leading SEC-registered alternative trading system for non-listed REITs
  • Entering a partnership with NexPoint, the $13 billion alternative investment manager, with LODAS offering trading in shares of NexPoint's Vinebrook Realty Trust
  • Adding SREIT, Starwood's $12 billion trust, to its platform
  • Successfully completing its first integration with a third-party platform, making it easy for financial advisors to monitor trading activity in non-listed REITs and execute trades on their clients' behalf

"With more than $2 billion of institutional trading interest on the platform, including $1 billion in BREIT alone, we are well positioned for further growth," King said. "In the coming weeks and months, we expect to announce additional partnerships to spur that growth as we continue to serve the liquidity needs of investors."

About LODAS Markets

LODAS is committed to helping investors find liquidity – on their terms. Trading is offered through our subsidiary, LODAS Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. LODAS' SEC-registered online marketplace for buying and selling alternative and real estate investments operates similar to a traditional public stock exchange. We also integrate our technology with the client portals used by leading investment firms. Despite the merits of LODAS, there's no guarantee that a market will develop for some securities, and as a result, they may remain illiquid. To open an account with LODAS, go to lodasmarkets.com to complete our five-minute process and post interest in selling shares.

LODAS Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of LODAS Markets, Inc.

Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Randy Williams
[email protected].com 
+1.917.213.5980

SOURCE LODAS Markets

Also from this source

NexPoint's VineBrook Homes Trust now available for trading on LODASMarkets.com

Blackstone's BREIT Now Trading on LODASMarkets.com

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.