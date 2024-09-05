LODAS Markets Becomes First to Execute Fully Electronic Secondary Market Trades of Delaware Statutory Trusts

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LODAS Markets, the only fully automated online marketplace to buy, sell and manage alternative investments, announces the first fully electronic trades of Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) assets in the secondary market.

The transactions occurred in August via three trades on LODAS' SEC-registered Alternative Trading System*. Buyers, sellers, and DSTs are undisclosed.

LODAS Markets cleared these trades in less than a week, a significant improvement over legacy paper-based transactions. Post this

Currently there is more than $10 million in seller interest across 10 DST instruments on LODAS, allowing buyers to purchase DSTs electronically.

WHY IT MATTERS

Estimated size of the secondary market for DSTs is at least $20 billion, allowing investors to invest in real estate via fractional ownership of properties in a tax-friendly structure.

Though DSTs are popular, they are historically illiquid, creating a challenge for investors.

LODAS cleared these trades in less than a week, a significant improvement over legacy paper-based transactions. To date, more than 120 securities have traded on LODAS, including DSTs, non-listed REITs, BDCs, LPs, and LLCs.

FROM LODAS CEO/FOUNDER BRIAN KING:

"As the leading platform for non-listed REITs and other illiquid investments, we're pleased to partner with these DST sponsors to provide much-needed secondary liquidity."

"We are working with multiple DST sponsors to serve as their transfer agent, enabling them to efficiently manage investors and enhance capital-raising efforts via our automated platform."

WHAT LODAS OFFERS:

Along with its secondary market, LODAS offers a fully integrated solution for fundraising and investor management, including transfer-agent services, and the capability to settle trades in one day.

These integrated tools include issuer and investor portals, seamless connectivity between industry participants, investor communications, distribution, and document management, plus compliance and security services. To register on LODAS, click here and follow the prompts.

*An ATS is an SEC-regulated electronic market matching buyers and sellers of any asset class, including alternatives, equities, etc.

ABOUT LODAS MARKETS

LODAS, founded as Realto in 2021, stands for Liquidity On Demand As a Service and is committed to helping investors find liquidity via its SEC-registered marketplace. Despite the merits of LODAS, there's no guarantee a market will develop for some securities, and as a result, they may remain illiquid. LODAS Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of LODAS Markets, Inc.

