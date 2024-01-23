LODAS Markets Expands Market Data Offering, Leveraging Proprietary AI Tools to Increase Transparency for Alternative Investments

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LODAS Markets, the first fully automated online marketplace matching buyers and sellers of non-traded REITs and other alternatives, unveiled expanded market data for select alternative investments, increasing transparency for issues listed for trading on LODASMarkets.com .

The data is free and updated daily for certain non-traded REITs, business development companies (BDCs) and other products.

Our enhanced market data platform offers investors an unprecedented level of transparency for alternative investments Post this

LODAS leverages its proprietary AI tools to parse information from Securities and Exchange Commission filings, packaging data from corporate financials, regulatory filings, and other sources for investors and financial advisors. For Blackstone Inc.'s BREIT, for example, LODASMarkets.com offers detailed historical net asset value (NAV) and funds from operations (FFO) information and other key metrics dating to 2017, presented in an easy-to-decipher format.

LODAS Markets Founder and CEO Brian King said, "We began our mission to modernize alternative investments by streamlining the process to buy and sell these assets, making it as simple as trading registered stocks. Our enhanced market data platform goes a step further, offering investors an unprecedented level of transparency for alternative investments, similar to what they experience when analyzing stocks on Yahoo Finance and other websites."

Advisors, investors and other market participants can quickly access free data on LODAS by visiting the LODAS website and completing the 60-second registration process. Then, instead of poring through filings and other resources, users can efficiently locate key historical information such as funds from operations, annualized redemptions and distributions, assets and liabilities, and tender offers, as provided by regulators and issuers. LODAS cannot, and does not, verify the content, accuracy or completeness of this information.

ABOUT LODAS MARKETS

LODAS, launched in 2021 as Realto, Inc., stands for Liquidity On Demand As a Service and is committed to helping investors find liquidity on their terms. Our SEC-registered online marketplace for buying and selling alternative and real estate investments operates like a traditional public stock exchange and we also integrate our technology with client portals used by leading investment firms. Despite the merits of LODAS, there's no guarantee a market will develop for some securities, and as a result, they may remain illiquid. LODAS Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of LODAS Markets, Inc.

