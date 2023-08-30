LODAS Markets Expands Offering, Adds Four Walton Global Funds; Marks First Listing of Private Limited Partnerships on Marketplace

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LODAS Markets, the third-largest alternatives market operator in the U.S., today announced four Walton Global funds are available for trading, marking the first listing of private limited partnerships available to accredited investors on the LODAS marketplace.

Walton, a global real estate investment and land asset management company, owns and operates the four funds: Walton Sherwood Acres Class A, LP; Walton U S Land Fund 1 LP; Walton U S Land Fund 2 LP; and Walton U S Land Fund 3 LP.

LODAS CEO Brian King said, "Walton Global is well respected with more than $3 billion of real estate assets under management and we are proud to partner with these funds as we enter the private real estate market. We've officially executed trades in each fund and we are excited to offer liquidity for additional limited partnerships, a market with assets of more than $40 trillion."

Today's announcement follows second-quarter FINRA data showing LODAS as the third-largest alternatives market operator in the U.S., trailing only two long-standing players: OTC Markets and NYSE Arca. Nearly 1.35 million shares were executed on LODAS in the period, including the first secondary market trades in the history of the Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust (BREIT), which has an NAV of $67 billion

There is currently more than $2 billion of institutional trading interest on LODAS and, to date, more than 40 securities have traded on the LODAS marketplace. 

About LODAS Markets

LODAS is committed to helping investors find liquidity – on their terms. Trading is offered through our subsidiary, LODAS Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Their SEC-registered online marketplace for buying and selling alternative and real estate investments operates similar to a traditional public stock exchange. We also integrate our technology with the client portals used by leading investment firms. Despite the merits of LODAS, there's no guarantee that a market will develop for some securities, and as a result, they may remain illiquid. To open an account with LODAS, go to lodasmarkets.com to complete our five-minute process and post interest in selling shares.

LODAS Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of LODAS Markets, Inc.

