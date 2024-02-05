LODAS Markets Launches Transfer Agent Offering, To List Triple Crown Realty Trust in 1Q

News provided by

LODAS Markets

05 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LODAS Markets unveiled its transfer agent offering to further streamline alternatives investing and announced that Triple Crown Realty Trust, Inc. ("TCRT") is the inaugural transfer-agent customer of LODAS Transfer, LLC.

TCRT plans to directly list on LODASMarkets.com during the current quarter to provide liquidity opportunities to its shareholders, becoming one of 40 securities trading on LODAS' all-electronic secondary market. It will be the third direct listing, following VineBrook Homes Trust and Silver Star Properties Trust.

Continue Reading

LODAS Markets CEO Brian King said, "We're excited to work with TCRT and appreciate their faith in LODAS as a direct listing and our first transfer-agent client, launching a key component of our strategy to modernize the investment process for real estate and alternative assets."

"This development enables LODAS to vertically integrate the entire, fully-electronic lifecycle of the investor experience, from the initial client onboarding, through the ultimate secondary sale of the investment on our platform," he said.

TCRT President Tim Johnson said "We're proud to work with LODAS to offer TCRT investors the opportunity to engage with an innovative company offering a vast array of services, including ownership transfer and tangible liquidity options."

TCRT, Wichita, Kan., is a private, non-registered REIT specializing in industrial real estate with professionally managed small-cap tenants.

LODAS stands for Liquidity On Demand As a Service as the company strives to provide all investors – from individuals to sponsors, to large funds – with liquidity on their terms. LODAS operates the first fully-automated online marketplace matching buyers and sellers of assets like non-traded REITs, business development corporations and private real estate investments.

ABOUT LODAS MARKETS

LODAS is committed to helping investors find liquidity – on their terms. Our SEC-registered online marketplace for buying and selling alternative and real estate investments operates similar to a traditional public stock exchange. We also integrate our technology with the client portals used by leading investment firms. Despite the merits of LODAS, there's no guarantee that a market will develop for some securities, and as a result, they may remain illiquid. LODAS Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of LODAS Markets, Inc.

Connect with us on LODASMarkets.comLinkedIn, FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

LODAS MEDIA CONTACT

Randy Williams
+1.917.213.5980
[email protected]
EPH2Comms

SOURCE LODAS Markets

Also from this source

LODAS Markets Expands Market Data Offering, Leveraging Proprietary AI Tools to Increase Transparency for Alternative Investments

LODAS Markets Expands Market Data Offering, Leveraging Proprietary AI Tools to Increase Transparency for Alternative Investments

LODAS Markets, the first fully automated online marketplace matching buyers and sellers of non-traded REITs and other alternatives, unveiled expanded ...
LODAS Markets Partners with Silver Star Properties To Offer Investors Secondary Market Liquidity

LODAS Markets Partners with Silver Star Properties To Offer Investors Secondary Market Liquidity

LODAS Markets announced today that Silver Star Properties REIT is now trading on LODASMarkets.com, joining nearly 40 securities currently offered on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.