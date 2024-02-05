LODAS Markets Launches Transfer Agent Offering, To List Triple Crown Realty Trust in 1Q

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LODAS Markets unveiled its transfer agent offering to further streamline alternatives investing and announced that Triple Crown Realty Trust, Inc. ("TCRT") is the inaugural transfer-agent customer of LODAS Transfer, LLC.

TCRT plans to directly list on LODASMarkets.com during the current quarter to provide liquidity opportunities to its shareholders, becoming one of 40 securities trading on LODAS' all-electronic secondary market. It will be the third direct listing, following VineBrook Homes Trust and Silver Star Properties Trust.

Launching its transfer-agent business allows LODAS to vertically integrate the investor experience for nontraded REITs Post this

LODAS Markets CEO Brian King said, "We're excited to work with TCRT and appreciate their faith in LODAS as a direct listing and our first transfer-agent client, launching a key component of our strategy to modernize the investment process for real estate and alternative assets."

"This development enables LODAS to vertically integrate the entire, fully-electronic lifecycle of the investor experience, from the initial client onboarding, through the ultimate secondary sale of the investment on our platform," he said.

TCRT President Tim Johnson said "We're proud to work with LODAS to offer TCRT investors the opportunity to engage with an innovative company offering a vast array of services, including ownership transfer and tangible liquidity options."

TCRT, Wichita, Kan., is a private, non-registered REIT specializing in industrial real estate with professionally managed small-cap tenants.

LODAS stands for Liquidity On Demand As a Service as the company strives to provide all investors – from individuals to sponsors, to large funds – with liquidity on their terms. LODAS operates the first fully-automated online marketplace matching buyers and sellers of assets like non-traded REITs, business development corporations and private real estate investments.

ABOUT LODAS MARKETS

LODAS is committed to helping investors find liquidity – on their terms. Our SEC-registered online marketplace for buying and selling alternative and real estate investments operates similar to a traditional public stock exchange. We also integrate our technology with the client portals used by leading investment firms. Despite the merits of LODAS, there's no guarantee that a market will develop for some securities, and as a result, they may remain illiquid. LODAS Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of LODAS Markets, Inc.

Connect with us on LODASMarkets.com , LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

LODAS MEDIA CONTACT

Randy Williams

+1.917.213.5980

[email protected]

EPH2Comms

SOURCE LODAS Markets