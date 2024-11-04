LODAS Markets Names Industry Veteran Kyle Robey Head of Product for Transfer Agent Business

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LODAS Markets, the only fully automated online marketplace matching buyers and sellers of illiquid real estate and alternative investments, named Kyle Robey Executive Vice President and Head of Product for its Transfer Agent business.

Kyle brings 15+ years of leadership experience from SS&C Technologies, where he cultivated relationships with sponsors and intermediaries while helping to build legacy alts infrastructure. This includes assisting in the development and integration of Alternative Investment Product Services (AIP), the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp.'s (DTCC) trading and reporting platform.

In February, LODAS launched its TA business as the industry's only end-to-end platform offering automated fundraising, investor management, and liquidity features, including LODAS' fully integrated secondary market, capable of settle trades in one day.

WHY IT MATTERS:

"This is an important step in our mission to drive innovation, efficiency, and automation in alternative investments. Kyle's experience and industry relationships bring great value to our Transfer Agent business, and we're excited to combine our cutting-edge technology with his understanding of what sponsors and investors need." – LODAS Founder/CEO Brian King .





. "I joined LODAS because of its distinct value proposition and ability to own the alts investing process from A to Z, including its one-of-a-kind secondary market. Today's sponsors and investors need flexible, automated solutions to succeed and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help build the LODAS TA business." – Kyle Robey

In August, LODAS became the first platform to execute fully electronic trades of Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs) . Current LODAS most-actives include non-listed REITs and BDCs like FS Specialty Lending Fund, Franklin BSP Capital Corp., TriLinc Global Impact Fund and CIM Real Estate Finance Trust.

ABOUT LODAS MARKETS

LODAS stands for Liquidity On Demand As a Service, committed to helping investors find liquidity on their terms. Our SEC-registered online marketplace for buying and selling alternative and real estate investments operates like a traditional public stock exchange and we integrate our technology with client portals used by leading investment firms. Despite the merits of LODAS, there's no guarantee a market will develop for some securities so they may remain illiquid. LODAS Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of LODAS Markets, Inc.

