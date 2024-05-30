LODAS Markets Offers Liquidity Lifeline to Starwood SREIT Investors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LODAS Markets, the only fully automated online marketplace matching buyers and sellers of non-traded REITs and other alternatives, continues to offer trading in Starwood's SREIT on LODASMarkets.com .

"We are offering a liquidity lifeline to SREIT and its investors as they seek value for their shares during this turbulent time," said LODAS Markets Founder and CEO Brian King. "As the only marketplace that offers secondary trading in SREIT, we stand ready to assist buyers and sellers immediately."

"As the only marketplace offering secondary trading in SREIT, we stand ready to assist buyers and sellers immediately." Post this

LODAS allows investors to readily buy and sell shares in dozens of typically illiquid securities, including business development companies (BDCs) like Franklin BSP Capital Corp . SREIT has been available for trading on LODAS since February 2023 .

LODAS also remains the only marketplace to execute trades in Blackstone's BREIT, which became available on the platform in March 2023 .

Signing up to trade on LODAS typically takes just a few minutes. Investors simply click on this link and follow the prompts.

ABOUT LODAS MARKETS

LODAS, launched in 2021 as Realto, Inc., stands for Liquidity On Demand As a Service and is committed to helping investors find liquidity on their terms. Our SEC-registered online marketplace for buying and selling alternative and real estate investments operates like a traditional public stock exchange and we also integrate our technology with client portals used by leading investment firms. Despite the merits of LODAS, there's no guarantee a market will develop for some securities, and as a result, they may remain illiquid. LODAS Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of LODAS Markets, Inc.

Please visit our website , LinkedIn , Facebook , X and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT

Randy Williams for LODAS

+1.917.213.5980

[email protected]

EPH2Comms

SOURCE LODAS Markets