LODAS Offers Liquidity Lifeline to RREEF Investors; Also Continues Momentum with DST Trades

News provided by

LODAS Markets

Oct 08, 2024, 10:00 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LODAS Markets, the only fully automated online marketplace matching buyers and sellers of non-listed REITs, DSTs and other alternative investments, continues to offer secondary trading in RREEF Property Trust.

RREEF invests in buildings, hotels, retail centers, and industrial facilities, and its current net asset value is about $260 million, down nearly 21% since LODAS began offering it for trading in 2023. RREEF's parent company is DWS, which is majority owned by Deutsche Bank.

Continue Reading

"LODAS continues to offer a liquidity lifeline to RREEF and its investors as they seek value for their shares during this volatile time," said LODAS Markets Founder and CEO Brian King. "As the only marketplace that offers secondary trading in products like RREEF, Blackstone's BREIT and Starwood's SREIT, we stand ready to assist buyers and sellers immediately."

LODAS enables investors to readily buy and sell shares in dozens of typically illiquid securities and, in August, became the first platform to execute fully electronic trades of Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs).

Additional DST trades are currently in process on LODAS and current most-actives on the platform include various non-listed REITs and business development companies (BDCs) like FS Specialty Lending and MSC Income Fund.

Signing up to trade on LODAS typically takes just a few minutes. Investors simply click on this link and follow the prompts.

ABOUT LODAS MARKETS

LODAS, launched in 2021 as Realto, Inc., stands for Liquidity On Demand As a Service and is  committed to helping investors find liquidity on their terms. Our SEC-registered online marketplace for buying and selling alternative and real estate investments operates like a traditional public stock exchange and we also integrate our technology with client portals used by leading investment firms. Despite the merits of LODAS, there's no guarantee a market will develop for some securities, and as a result, they may remain illiquid. LODAS Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of LODAS Markets, Inc.

Please visit our website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT

Randy Williams for LODAS
+1.917.213.5980
[email protected]
EPH2Comms

SOURCE LODAS Markets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

LODAS Markets Becomes First to Execute Fully Electronic Secondary Market Trades of Delaware Statutory Trusts

LODAS Markets Becomes First to Execute Fully Electronic Secondary Market Trades of Delaware Statutory Trusts

LODAS Markets, the only fully automated online marketplace to buy, sell and manage alternative investments, announces the first fully electronic...
LODAS Six-Month Trading Volumes Rose 73%; Transfer-Agent Business Continues Momentum

LODAS Six-Month Trading Volumes Rose 73%; Transfer-Agent Business Continues Momentum

LODAS Markets, the only fully automated online marketplace to buy and sell alternative investments, reported 366 trading transactions for the first...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics