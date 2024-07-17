LODAS Six-Month Trading Volumes Rose 73%; Transfer-Agent Business Continues Momentum

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LODAS Markets, the only fully automated online marketplace to buy and sell alternative investments, reported 366 trading transactions for the first half of 2024, a 73% increase from a year ago.

The period also included the launch of the LODAS transfer-agent (TA) business as the firm supports investors throughout the alternative-investing lifecycle, from client onboarding through an investment's secondary sale on LODAS. Multiple TA clients are partnering with LODAS and others are joining this quarter.

WHY IT MATTERS

By adding transfer-agent capabilities, LODAS enables sponsors to streamline the entire investment life cycle for investors.

LODAS addresses time-consuming, inefficient alts processes, making it easier for investors to buy and sell as they choose.

As the leading platform for trading of non-listed REITs and other often illiquid investments, LODAS provides a lifeline to investors seeking liquidity. Since inception, 120 investments have traded on LODAS.

MORE 1H24 INFO

LODAS was the largest U.S. ATS* focused on alternative investments in the first quarter, and the fourth-biggest overall, measured by number of shares traded.





LODAS remains the leading secondary market for trading Franklin BSP Capital Corp. shares and the only secondary market offering trading of the two largest non-listed REITs, Blackstone's BREIT and Starwood's SREIT.



Franklin BSP, part of the Franklin Templeton family, was targeted by a recent Cox Capital mini-tender. More than $2 million of Franklin BSP shares traded on LODAS in the 2Q.



Multiple recent LODAS trades in Franklin BSP were at $12.57, 33% above the Cox offering price and just 14% from current NAV ($14.66).





Also in the first half, LODAS:



Enhanced its market data offering, providing unparalleled information to investors



Launched a straight-through-processing platform to streamline onboarding for advisors, their clients and individuals seeking to invest in alts. The service is free to LODAS transfer-agent clients.



*An ATS is an SEC-regulated electronic market matching buyers and sellers of any asset class, including alternatives, equities, etc.

FROM LODAS CEO/FOUNDER BRIAN KING:

"Launching our transfer-agent business and enhancing our market-data platform are two direct responses to investor feedback as individuals and institutions seek more efficient ways to invest in alternatives."

"Our transaction growth is partly due to our evolving partnership with financial advisors as they seek to simplify the alts-investing process for their clients."

TRADING ON LODAS

Registering to trade on LODAS takes a few minutes. Please click this link and follow the prompts.

ABOUT LODAS MARKETS

LODAS, launched in 2021 as Realto, Inc., stands for Liquidity On Demand As a Service and is committed to helping investors find liquidity via its SEC-registered online marketplace. Despite the merits of LODAS, there's no guarantee a market will develop for some securities, and as a result, they may remain illiquid. LODAS Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, is a subsidiary of LODAS Markets, Inc.

