Loden Vision Centers Appoints Veteran Healthcare Leader as Chief Executive Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loden Vision Centers, a leading comprehensive ophthalmology company with 5 locations across the greater Nashville and surrounding areas, today announced the appointment of the senior executive, Matthew Pierre, to serve as its Chief Executive Officer.

After an extensive national search, Mr. Pierre was selected by Loden Vision Centers' Founder and Medical Director, James C Loden, MD. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with such a talented healthcare leader who embodies our principles of clinically-excellent care, expertise, and innovation," said Dr. Loden. "Matthew is a proven, results-oriented executive who will ensure that Loden Vision Centers continues our focus of providing patients with the high-quality personalized care they deserve in an environment that is comfortable and convenient using the most advanced technology."

Mr. Pierre is a tenured healthcare executive, having previously worked at private equity firm Artemis Real Estate Partners where he leveraged his deep operational expertise to manage healthcare-related joint venture and operator relationships, set strategy and execute business plans to drive value, improve performance and evaluate investment opportunities.

Prior to private equity, Mr. Pierre led the Transformation Office at Brookdale Senior Living, the largest seniors housing owner/operator where he was responsible for the development and execution of initiatives to drive the strategic plan. He oversaw the merger integration of all acquisitions, including the due diligence and merger integration for the largest public company seniors housing acquisition in history valued at $2.8B.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Pierre worked within the Strategy & Operations practice at Deloitte Consulting, where he specialized in strategic planning, revenue enhancement, operations improvement, cost reduction, and mergers & acquisitions.

"I have spent my career-defining strategy and executing high growth plans for healthcare businesses," said Mr. Pierre. "The field of Ophthalmology is exciting, and I am honored by the opportunity to work with an industry visionary like Dr. Loden and help continue their rich history and tradition of eye excellence across Tennessee. The skills of our physicians are remarkable and the growing patient needs are critical throughout the eye care industry."

Mr. Pierre holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin, with double majors in Entrepreneurship and Finance, Investment & Banking. He earned his undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University, with double majors in Finance and Organizational Behavior.

Mr. Pierre is passionate about improving the healthcare industry, has co-authored numerous publications and speaks at various healthcare conferences. He previously served as a board member of the National Investment Center on the Future Leaders Council.

Loden Vision Centers is Tennessee's leading iDesign LASIK provider and Nashville's most awarded refractive surgery practice. During nine of the past ten years, Loden Vision Centers has been named 'Best LASIK Clinic in Nashville' by readers of the Nashville SCENE. They have also been voted 'Best LASIK Doctor' and 'Best LASIK Clinic' by The Tennessean's Toast of Music City the last seven years of the contest. Loden Vision Centers is also recognized as a national leader and center of excellence in laser cataract surgery, premium cataract lens implant technology and breakthrough diagnostics. Loden Vision Centers is a rapidly-growing integrated full-service comprehensive ophthalmic provider, offering patients access to numerous ophthalmic surgeons and specialists at 5 convenient locations spanning greater Nashville and the surrounding area. Loden Vision Centers was founded by James C. Loden, MD in 1999. Today, Loden Vision's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 20 years, and its services include laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, and LASIK laser vision correction. For more information about Loden Vision Centers, please contact Deann Wiggers at 615-859-3937 or visit http://www.LodenVision.com.

