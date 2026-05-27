Lodestone Capital Leads $7 Million Investment in Blulabs to Expand Global Supply Chain Platform

Investment values Blulabs at $160 million pre-money and supports continued growth across manufacturing, logistics, technology, and customer service infrastructure

MIAMI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodestone Capital today announced that it has led a $7 million investment in Blulabs, a global supply chain and manufacturing partner serving leading airlines, distributors, hospitality groups, retailers, and Fortune 500 customers. The investment values Blulabs at $160 million pre-money and will support the company's continued expansion of its global supply chain platform, technology infrastructure, and customer service capabilities.

Remy Garson (left), Marc Garson (center), and Cole Garson (right)

Blulabs has grown at approximately 40% CAGR since 2020 and is projected to reach $250 million in revenue through a capex-light global manufacturing and logistics model. The company operates across 10 countries and 4 continents, providing customers with reliable sourcing, manufacturing, freight coordination, inventory planning, and supply chain execution in categories where consistency, speed, and cost control are critical.

Built by the Garson family over multiple decades, Blulabs has developed a differentiated operating model designed for a world where supply chain volatility has become the norm, mastering the art of turning chaos into certainty. Through a diversified supplier base, flexible manufacturing footprint, and deeply embedded customer relationships, the company helps large enterprises maintain continuity, protect pricing, and reduce disruption across complex global supply chains.

"We have spent years building a supply chain platform for customers who cannot afford disruption," said Remy Garson, Co-CEO of Blulabs. "Our role is to be the partner behind the scenes making sure products arrive, costs are managed, and customers can continue operating without interruption. The world is becoming more complex, not less, and we believe companies need partners who can combine global reach, execution discipline, and constant adaptability."

Blulabs operates largely as an invisible partner to its customers, supporting the brand equity and operational needs of major commercial airlines, hospitality groups, janitorial and sanitation distributors, and retailers. The company has secured multi-year, high-share customer relationships by focusing on reliability, responsiveness, and supply chain problem-solving rather than building a consumer-facing brand of its own.

The partnership with Lodestone Capital marks an important step in the institutionalization of Blulabs' family-led platform. Lodestone will support Blulabs as it continues to scale its governance, strategic planning, technology capabilities, and capital infrastructure while preserving the entrepreneurial culture that has driven the company's growth.

A portion of the capital will be used to accelerate the development of Blulabs' proprietary AI-enabled supply chain intelligence platform. The system is designed to improve visibility across purchase orders, production schedules, freight routing, inventory planning, and customer commitments. By tracking key variables across the supply chain, the platform is expected to help Blulabs anticipate potential disruptions, optimize decisions in real time, and provide customers with greater reliability in volatile markets.

"Blulabs is exactly the type of business Lodestone Capital was built to support," said Will Tenenbaum, Founder and CEO of Lodestone Capital. "It is a founder- and family-led company with exceptional customer relationships, a highly practical operating model, and a large opportunity to scale. The last several years have shown that supply chain resilience is no longer a nice-to-have. For many large enterprises, it is mission-critical. Blulabs has built the trust, infrastructure, and execution capability to become an indispensable partner to those customers."

Cole Garson, Co-CEO of Blulabs, said the financing represents both a growth milestone and a continuation of the company's founding principles.

"Our father, Marc Garson, built this company on relationships, execution, and the belief that the best supply chain partners create peace of mind for their customers," said Cole Garson, Co-CEO of Blulabs. "This investment allows us to build on that foundation with more technology, more data, and more institutional capability. We are not changing who we are. We are strengthening the platform so we can serve our customers at an even higher level."

Marc Garson, Founder and Chairman of Blulabs, added: "The business has always been about trust. Customers trust us because we solve problems, keep our commitments, and stand behind them when markets are difficult. This partnership gives the next generation the resources and support to continue building Blulabs to the next level."

About Blulabs

Blulabs LLC is a global supply chain, sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics partner serving leading airlines, hospitality companies, distributors, retailers, and Fortune 500 customers. The company supports customers through a diversified global manufacturing network, flexible logistics infrastructure, and customer-focused execution model designed to deliver reliability, cost control, and continuity across complex supply chains. Blulabs operates across 10 countries and 4 continents and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Lodestone Capital

Lodestone Capital partners with founder-led and family-owned businesses to support growth, governance, capital strategy, and long-term value creation. Lodestone Capital is part of the broader Lodestone platform, which includes Lodestone Global, Lodestone Family Advisors, and E3 focused on governance-driven value creation.

Media Contact

Bryan Talbot

Creative & Marketing Director, Blulabs

[email protected]

www.blulabs.com

SOURCE Lodestone Capital