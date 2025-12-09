Lodge Cast Iron to Celebrate Grand Opening of Louisiana's First Factory Store

Opening December 11 in Slidell, Featuring Full Product Line and One-of-a-Kind Cookware Finds

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodge Cast Iron, makers of heirloom-quality cast iron cookware and accessories since 1896, proudly announces the grand opening of its first Louisiana Factory Store in Slidell, LA, on December 11, 2025. This milestone marks Lodge's first retail location outside of its home state of Tennessee, bringing nearly 130-years of cast iron craftsmanship to the Gulf South.

Lodge Cast Iron Slidell Factory Store

Located in The Fremaux Town Center, the new 4,500-square-foot store offers shoppers the complete Lodge collection. From the iconic cast iron skillets and classic camp Dutch oven to specialty pieces like the Fluted Cake Pan and Wedge Pan, the store is a true destination for cooks, campers, and collectors alike. Guests can also explore Lodge's colorful enameled cast iron, professional-grade carbon steel, and vibrant stoneware, along with a curated assortment of kitchen tools, gadgets, and pantry favorites.

What sets the Factory Store apart is the chance to take home "factory seconds." Unique, one-of-a-kind cookware, that may not meet Lodge's exacting cosmetic standards but cook every bit as beautifully. These distinctive finds let cast iron fans and first-time users alike experience Lodge quality at an unbeatable value.

"Our heart will always be in Tennessee, but we're thrilled to expand our retail footprint with our very first Factory Store in Louisiana," said Mike Otterman, CEO and President of Lodge Cast Iron. "Louisiana's deep-rooted food culture and love for cast iron cooking make it the perfect place for Lodge to grow. We're excited to bring our Factory Store experience to the bayou and share our passion for timeless cookware with the community."

Founded in 1896, Lodge Cast Iron has been proudly crafting cookware in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, for more than a century. The new Slidell Factory Store officially opens December 11, 2025, at 280 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, LA 70458, in The Fremaux Town Center. Join us on opening day for complimentary refreshments. Plus, the first 100 customers to spend $100 will receive a FREE Slidell-logo skillet! Store hours are 10 am – 8 pm CT Monday through Saturday and 10 am – 7 pm on Sundays.

Lodge is currently hiring for multiple positions at the new location. To learn more or apply, visit LodgeCastIron.com.

About Lodge

Founded by Joseph Lodge in 1896, Lodge is the oldest family-owned cast iron cookware manufacturer in America. Lodge produces the largest full line of cast iron cookware in its two South Pittsburg, TN., foundries. The company has been in continuous operation for 126 years, supporting local workers, and creating cookware that brings families together for generations. For additional information on Lodge, go to www.lodgecastiron.com and @LodgeCastIron on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

