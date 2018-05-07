Lodgepole Fund No. I, LLC Has Another Successful Quarter Returning a 10.05% APR Return to Its Investors

CONCORD, Calif., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodgepole Fund No. I, LLC just closed its books for the first quarter of 2018 and has delivered another quarter of superlative returns.

"The Fund has continued to outperform most other California private mortgage funds by earning over a 10.0% APR net return for its Members," says John W. Simonse, President of LHJS Investments, LLC and one of the Managers of Lodgepole Fund. Simonse went on to further explain, "Despite increased competition in the private lending area, the Fund has continued to maintain its exceptional returns, also outperforming many other secured investments." In an effort to continue delivering high returns, Simonse stated that with the hard work of Brenna Daugherty Esq., Lodgepole Fund's General Counsel and co-Manager, Lodgepole Fund has secured a new line of credit ("LOC") with CIT Bank, N.A. Ms. Daugherty explained that, "This LOC was procured at a very favorable rate and its implementation will produce more income without requiring an increase in capital." Ms. Daugherty went on to say that, "Notwithstanding our new LOC, we are starting a new fundraising round to raise additional capital and grow the Fund. We are pleased to announce that several existing investors invested additional capital in the Fund last quarter."

When asked how an individual could invest in Lodgepole Fund, Mr. Simonse stated, "The Fund plans to be open to new accredited investors in June of this year."

About Lodgepole Fund No. I, LLC

Lodgepole Fund No. I, LLC has been providing construction and development loans in California since 2010. Lodgepole specializes in providing bridge loans and construction loans for high-end residential homes, small subdivisions and mixed use properties.

About Brenna Daugherty

Ms. Daugherty is a new addition to Lodgepole Fund's management team, expanding her existing role as Outside General Counsel since July 2013. She has been practicing law for over 15 years, earning her Juris Doctor from University of California Davis, King Hall School of Law in 2002. Prior to law school, Ms. Daugherty earned her Bachelors Degree in Political Science from the University of Michigan and worked for 5 years on Capital Hill in Washington DC as a legislative advisor. She is a welcome addition to our team.

Contact:

John W. Simonse

Lodgepole Fund No., I, LLC

Phone: 925-603-0433

Email: 194580@email4pr.com





