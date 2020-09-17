Lodgewell Launches Boutique Destination Rental Company To Provide People Professionally Hosted Private Accommodations In Austin And The Texas Hill Country

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based vacation rentals company Top Trip Rentals has transformed and rebranded to become Lodgewell, now welcoming guests to experience their private, furnished homes in Austin and beyond. Their expertly curated selection of homes offers memorable places to get away to work, relax, celebrate with a small group, or just hunker down with the people you love at Lodgewell.co.

Inspired by an increase in demand for whole-home accommodations, Lodgewell is putting an emphasis on above-and-beyond service coupled with their one-of-a-kind private accommodations. By managing or owning all of the homes they offer, they ensure all are fully vetted and comfortably outfitted for guests. Lodgewell is an accommodation resource that provides curated properties each with their own unique personalities to match the plans and details of each guest.

"Now more than ever, people need certainty in their lives," says Lodgewell founder, Chereen Fisher. "That's why I'm using my 23 years of experience in the hospitality industry to grow something bigger that gives people the confidence to get away again, something only professional hosts can provide and Lodgewell will deliver."

Lodgewell helps guests choose the right home to suit the getaway or staycation experience they're in search of, whether it's a lakeside retreat at Lake LBJ (The Shorewood), a downtown loft that can double as a work from home space (The Littlefields), a rural ranch retreat in Wimberley, Texas (The Good Morning Ranch), an architectural wonder you can swim inside (The Graeber), or a house plucked straight from a fairytale (The Bloomhouse). Lodgewell homes are available to rent daily, nightly, weekly and monthly. And because all are whole-home dwellings, this helps ensure a more private, secure stay. There are no common spaces shared with other guests, no crowded lobbies. All Lodgewell homes for rent are professionally cleaned and sanitized meeting today's CDC guidelines.

Currently, Lodgewell homes are primarily located in Austin and the Texas Hill Country, but the brand plans to expand its offerings throughout Texas and beyond in 2021.

