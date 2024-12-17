Lodgify Celebrates Another Year of Growth, Solidifying its Role as the Go-To Platform for Vacation Rental Hosts and Property Managers

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodgify , the vacation rental management platform for independent hosts and property managers, today announced a year of strong momentum, product innovation and team expansion. This continued growth further strengthens its position as the most trusted platform for both new and experienced property owners and managers, helping them streamline and manage every aspect of their vacation rental businesses.

"2024 has been an incredible year for Lodgify," said Dennis Klett, CEO and Co-Founder of Lodgify. "We've made significant strides in enhancing our platform, including introducing new AI-powered capabilities, upgrades to the website builder, and numerous other updates that are transforming how our customers communicate with guests, manage channels and streamline operations. This progress highlights our growing team's dedication to continuously add new features that solve our customers' pain points and deliver a world-class customer experience. As we head into 2025, we're excited to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation while ensuring Lodgify remains the trusted, easy-to-use platform our customers rely on—whether they're independent property owners or property managers."

Key 2024 Achievements

: The company earned top-performing connectivity partner status from leading online travel agencies (OTAs), including for the third consecutive year, in addition to Vrbo Elite, Airbnb Preferred+ and Expedia. Lodgify also expanded its ecosystem by adding 18 in 2024, including and . Customer-Centric Excellence : Lodgify maintained its leading reputation for customer satisfaction, achieving a 4.7/5 Trustpilot rating and reaching an impressive 94% Customer Satisfaction Rate (CSAT). Lodgify also launched Portuguese as a new platform language in response to customer and market demands.

: Lodgify grew its global team by 58%, welcoming 130 new hires—including , former VP of Marketing at Creatio, who joined the company in the same position. Product Launches & Enhancements : In 2024, Lodgify introduced several enhancements to its platform, including advanced AI tools and new features to improve operations and enhance guest experiences. These updates have made managing vacation rentals for hosts and property managers even more efficient and effective: AI Assistant : Lodgify expanded its AI Assistant by adding the "Improve with AI" option. This feature helps hosts and property managers enhance guest communication and save time using advanced generative AI technology. Dynamic Pricing : Launched in February, Lodgify's Dynamic Pricing tool is designed to maximize bookings and revenue by leveraging real-time data-driven factors to automatically adjust nightly rates. This keeps vacation rentals competitively priced, allowing hosts and property managers to focus on growing their businesses without needing to continuously and actively monitor pricing fluctuations within their rental market. Website Builder and Direct Booking Momentum : Lodgify enhanced its beloved Website Builder in 2024, adding features like mobile previews, a logo resizer, a slideshow hero section, a drag-and-drop editor, simplified content management, and a revamped external widget integration. Plus, hosts and property managers can now accept payments through Google Pay and Apple Pay. These updates make it easier than ever for hosts and property managers to build and manage guest-friendly direct booking websites and improve conversion. As a result, Lodgify confirmed it offers the leading conversion vacation website builder, seeing a 31.3% year-over-year increase in direct bookings between January and October. These updates continue to provide hosts and property managers with greater visibility and support the growth of their businesses. Guest Invoices : Lodgify introduced the Guest Invoices feature, simplifying invoicing for direct and manual bookings. Hosts and property managers can now generate PDF invoices post-checkout, customize the template and numbering preferences, edit guest details and add notes. Invoices can be sent with a single click, stored in the inbox and created on-demand or automatically for every reservation. Expanded Owners Management : To provide greater flexibility and security, accountholders can now grant owners exclusive access to Lodgify's Website Builder without sharing credentials, assign multiple owners to a rental, hide reservation prices in calendars and use the new " Can only manage closed periods " permission to limit access while preserving availability. Online Check-In Form : Lodgify revealed its updated Online Check-In Form (formerly the pre-check-in form), featuring a new name, design and enhanced capabilities. Fully customizable directly within Lodgify, the form and email offer personalized and smooth check-in experiences for guests. Streamlining Vacation Rental Tasks with Upgraded Mobile App : Lodgify's mobile app received several updates, including a new task calendar view to simplify workflows for property managers, cleaners and maintenance teams. The app enables effortless onboarding and seamless collaboration, making it easy to manage bookings, schedules and availability. With real-time updates and an intuitive design, it streamlines task tracking, boosts productivity and enhances the guest experience.

"What inspired me to join Lodgify is the balance of powerful technology and a passionate, committed team," said Volodymyr Korol, the new VP of Marketing for Lodgify. "My focus at Lodgify is to significantly reinforce our global presence by elevating our brand and maximizing new user acquisition so that more hosts and property managers around the world can grow and succeed with a top-notch vacation management software. Lodgify is uniquely positioned to further lead the way in the vacation rental industry and make managing vacation rentals smarter, more efficient and more accessible than ever."

Looking ahead, Lodgify customers can expect to see the introduction of new features in early 2025, including expanded AI capabilities across the platform, that will further enhance the property management experience.

About Lodgify

Lodgify is the all-in-one vacation rental management platform that empowers independent hosts and small property managers with tools to start and grow their businesses. The platform enables hosts, regardless of their level of technical knowledge or experience, to easily create their own website, accept direct bookings and payments, and synchronize all of their property data, reservations, and guest communications across major OTA channels like Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, Google Vacation Rentals, and more. It centralizes all property management tasks so hosts can prioritize increasing occupancy and visibility and providing excellent service to their guests. Lodgify was founded in Barcelona, Spain in 2012 and now has over 330 employees working remotely across the world. For more information, visit www.lodgify.com .

