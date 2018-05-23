Lodgify Partners With Airbnb to Provide Vacation Rental Businesses New Distribution Capabilities

BARCELONA, Spain, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodgify, the all-in-one vacation rental software, has today announced its full API integration with Airbnb. The two-way connection allows its users to synchronize listing details, booking information, rates, availabilities and messages between the two platforms in real-time. In addition to this, Lodgify users are also able to automatically advertise their properties on Airbnb with a single click.

"We're very excited about our vacation rental partnership with Airbnb," said Dennis Klett, CEO of Lodgify. "Providing our users with a full two-way connection with Airbnb is a major milestone in the development of our multi-channel platform for property owners and managers."

Lodgify offers a browser-based software solution that enables vacation rental businesses to build their own bookable website, accept online payments and distribute their rooms to the leading online travel agencies. The continued development of its channel manager capabilities fits the growing needs of professionals in the vacation rental industry to manage reservations, guest communications and booking channels all from one place. The new Airbnb integration follows just months after the successful connection with Booking.com was released.

"Lodgify's vision is to help vacation rental owners and managers to get started and grow their bookings," added Klett. "When new users sign up with us, Lodgify enables them to immediately get direct bookings via their website, as well as distribute their rental properties through Booking.com and Airbnb to millions of potentials guests. We will continue to develop tools for our users to increase direct bookings and to provide the deepest connectivity to the leading channels in the world."

"We've tested various solutions for our business, but none have been able to offer the outstanding quality and depth of integration with Airbnb like Lodgify does," commented Velina Evangelidou, owner of Center Apartments in Düsseldorf. "I'm able to sync all of my property information with Airbnb and the connection is so smooth and reliable. It's by far the most advanced integration with Airbnb that any vacation rental solution offers."

The Airbnb integration can now be accessed through Lodgify's built-in channel manager and is available now for all existing and trial users.

