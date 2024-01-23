Lodging Dynamics Adds Iconic Utah Resort to its Management Portfolio

News provided by

Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

23 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading hotel management company, has been appointed to manage the Homestead Resort (Homestead) in Midway, Utah. With this addition, Lodging Dynamics extends its management services to full-service resorts while expanding its Utah presence in the Utah hotel lifestyle and destination markets.

"We are thrilled to add the Homestead Resort to our management portfolio. The property is already locally iconic and historically significant. We look forward to working with ownership to transform the property into a world-class resort," stated Jamie Caraher, President and CEO of Lodging Dynamics.

The Homestead Resort is a unique, one-of-a-kind lodging destination. Its Midway, Utah, location is in the heart of one of the most majestic mountain ranges on the planet, with significant opportunities for guests to enjoy both on and off-property. Midway is home to Soldier Hollow, the site of the 2002 Winter Olympics and Paralympics biathlon, cross-country skiing, and Nordic combined events, and will host the same events for the 2034 Winter Olympics. Soldier Hollow offers a myriad of year-round activities.

"We are excited to broaden our presence in the lifestyle lodging sector as we turn the Homestead into a one-of-a-kind experience. The Homestead complements our Canopy by Hilton® hotel in Scottsdale, our Curio Collection by Hilton® hotel in Seattle, and nearby Park City Peaks Hotel," commented Brian Ehrlich, Lodging Dynamics Vice President of Business Development. "This addition to our management portfolio is inspiring us to take our game to the next level. With the talented team we have in place, I am confident in our success," concluded Brian.

The Homestead Resort currently has 125 recently renovated guest rooms with a range of features, including private balconies, fire pits, and patios. Guests can enjoy the resort's Golf Club, unique crater hot springs, a collection of restaurants, and other unique amenities. For more information or to make reservations, please visit https://homesteadresort.com/.

About Lodging Dynamics
Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the continental United States and Hawaii. The company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

