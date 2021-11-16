Lodging Dynamics Expands Portfolio Into Florida

"We are thrilled hotel owners recognize the breadth of experience our team of experts brings on a national level," said Jamie Caraher, President of Lodging Dynamics, adding, "We are excited to welcome these beautiful water-front hotels into our management portfolio."

The Residence Inn and SpringHill Suites by Marriott Clearwater Beach are situated in an idyllic location overlooking Clearwater Bay. The seven-story, dual-branded hotel features studio, one, and two-bedroom suites, restaurant, bar, outdoor pool with coastal views and a full-service Starbucks. The hotels are within short walking distance to the beach and Clearwater Beach's downtown area. To make reservations, visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/tpayr-residence-inn-clearwater-beach and https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/tpays-springhill-suites-clearwater-beach/.

About Lodging Dynamics

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics) is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

