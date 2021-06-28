Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group Expands in Southern California

Consistent with the Element by Westin® brand, the Element Anaheim is an eco-friendly hotel with electric vehicle charging stations, and an all-natural saline pool. The five-story hotel features 174 suites with in-room kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms, and family-friendly Kid's Suites with large rooms and bunk beds. The Element Anaheim is only .25 miles to Disneyland® and Downtown Disney® and within close proximity to the Anaheim Convention Center, Knott's Berry Farm, and Angels Stadium.

For more information on the Element Anaheim Resort Convention Center or to make reservations, please call 714-326-7800 or visit www.marriott.com/snael.

About Lodging Dynamics

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics) is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

