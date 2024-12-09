Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group Welcomes Hospitality Veteran Lisa Carlson as Chief Operating Office

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), announced today the appointment of Lisa Carlson as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Lisa is an accomplished hospitality executive with three decades of leadership experience spanning premium, independent, and boutique hotels nationwide.

Lisa Carlson, COO, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

"Lisa's appointment underscores our commitment to attracting top-tier talent to drive Lodging Dynamics' mission of operational excellence," said Jamie Caraher, Lodging Dynamics' President and CEO. "Her deep expertise in optimizing hotel performance, combined with her strategic leadership, will be pivotal as we continue to deliver exceptional results for our ownership partners."

Lisa's career spans leadership of over 45 hotels across multiple states, where she excelled in driving operational improvements and financial performance. Her specialized expertise includes launching and repositioning hotels, managing renovations, and implementing innovative strategies to elevate portfolio profitability. Her proven track record of success aligns seamlessly with Lodging Dynamics' focus on creating value for hotel owners and guests alike.

"Lodging Dynamics is an organization known for its strong leadership, focus on results, operational excellence and people-first culture," said Carlson. "I am excited for this tremendous opportunity to join Lodging Dynamics world-class team, build on the company's long history of award-winning service, and contribute to its continued growth and expansion," said Lisa.

In addition to her professional achievements, Lisa has held prominent leadership roles within the industry, including Chair of the General Managers Advisory Board for IHG. Her accolades include the March of Dimes Minnesota Volunteer of the Year award and Duluth's 20 Under 40 Award, reflecting her commitment to both professional excellence and community engagement. She also serves on the board of Advocates for Children's Education, reinforcing her dedication to giving back.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand hotels, including select service, extended-stay, lifestyle, and boutique properties. With over 30 years of expertise, Lodging Dynamics partners with leading brands such as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG to deliver innovative management solutions that maximize owner returns. Its reputation for attracting top talent and driving exceptional performance has made Lodging Dynamics a trusted partner for hotel owners seeking a sophisticated and results-driven management approach.

