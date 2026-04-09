Lodging Dynamics Launches Next-Generation Commercial Strategy with the Appointment of CCO Kristie Byrd

PROVO, Utah, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics), a leading national hotel management company, today announced the promotion of Kristie Byrd to the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). This appointment marks the launch of a fully integrated commercial operating model designed to accelerate revenue performance and portfolio growth.

Kristie Byrd, Chief Commercial Officer, Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

As Lodging Dynamics continues to scale its national portfolio, the creation of the CCO position reflects a strategic investment in building a unified commercial engine. In her new role, Byrd will oversee Sales, Marketing, Revenue Management, and Business Development—bringing these critical disciplines together under one leader to drive clear ownership, measurable accountability, and consistent execution across every asset. For owners, this structure translates into sharper revenue strategies, faster speed-to-market on commercial initiatives, and stronger flow-through to the bottom line.

"This is about building a commercial engine that wins—consistently, predictably, and at scale," said Jamie Caraher, President and CEO of Lodging Dynamics. "As we grow, the integration of these disciplines under one leader is critical to driving top-line performance and creating long-term value for our owners. Kristie has already elevated our commercial capabilities, and she is uniquely positioned to lead this next phase of growth."

Byrd is a 31-year hospitality veteran with a proven track record of building high-performing commercial teams that outperform market benchmarks. Over the past decade, she has played an active role in driving business development, contributing to the identification of new client relationships and the successful closure of multiple management deals. Her ability to tailor messaging to align with owner goals ensures that growth is supported by a scalable commercial infrastructure. In her role as CCO, she will lead the Vice Presidents of Revenue Management and Marketing, Regional Directors of Sales, and the Director of Business Development.

"Kristie's ability to connect strategy to execution drives clarity, accountability, and performance while elevating the people around her," added Caraher. "That combination is a powerful advantage as we continue to grow our portfolio and expand our partnerships."

Grounded in its "Hoteliers at Heart®" philosophy, Lodging Dynamics pairs people-first leadership with a performance-driven approach focused on disciplined execution and data-driven strategy. Byrd holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Communication from Sam Houston State University.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Lodging Dynamics is a nationally recognized, award-winning hospitality management company specializing in premium-brand, lifestyle, and destination-driven hotels, as well as elevated food-and-beverage concepts. The company manages hotels across the continental United States and Hawaii and has experience operating within the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG brand families, including iconic destinations such as Hotel Thaynes, Park City, a Tribute Collection Hotel and The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton. Founded in 1991, Lodging Dynamics is trusted to operate complex, experience-led properties with a focus on brand integrity, guest experience, and long-term asset value. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group