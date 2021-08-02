Lodging Dynamics to Manage the AC Hotel by Marriott® Seattle Bellevue/Downtown

The seven-story, 234 room hotel in the center of Bellevue is near the Meydenbauer Center, Bellevue Downtown Park, Bellevue City Hall, Bellevue Art Museum and Lincoln Square North. The hotel is ideal for business travelers and vacationers alike with easy access to Seattle's most popular attractions and countless nearby businesses, award-winning restaurants, and shopping establishments.

The AC Hotel Seattle Bellevue is Lodging Dynamics' fourth new hotel management contract this year. In early 2021, the Company secured the management contract for two San Diego properties; the Hilton Garden Inn and the Homewood Suites by Hilton San Diego Downtown/Bayside. In June, they added the Element by Westin Anaheim Resort Convention Center. With the addition of the AC Hotel Seattle Bellevue, Lodging Dynamics has added nearly 800 new hotel rooms to its management portfolio this year.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Related Links

http://www.lodgingdynamics.com

