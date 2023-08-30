Lodi's Harney Lane Vineyards Releases Exquisite Range of Tasting Experiences, Including a Vertical Tasting & Tour

LODI, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harney Lane Vineyards, renowned for its commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, proudly introduces an array of captivating tasting experiences that cater to wine enthusiasts of all preferences. As a testament to its dedication to innovation and warm hospitality, Harney Lane announces its latest tasting experience: the Vertical Tasting & Tour.

Harney Lane Vineyards - Vertical Tasting & Tour

Nestled in the heart of Lodi, Harney Lane has long been celebrated for its tradition of excellence in winemaking. Now, visitors have the opportunity to embark on a journey through a diverse range of tasting experiences, each thoughtfully designed to immerse guests in the winery's rich history and award-winning wines.

"We've always believed in creating moments that transcend the ordinary." Kelly Mantel, Director of Marketing, expressed. "Our tasting experiences are meticulously curated to provide an authentic glimpse into our winemaking philosophy and the essence of Lodi. We invite both connoisseurs and newcomers alike to join us for a hands-on and unique wine tasting."

One of the highlights of this new lineup is the Vertical Tasting & Tour. This engaging experience takes participants on a guided journey through the winery's history, offering insights into the evolution of their family brand. Guests will have the opportunity to savor wines from different vintages side-by-side, gaining a deeper understanding of the winemaking process and the influence of time on flavor profiles.

Harney Lane's diverse tasting experiences ensures that there's something for everyone, from the seasoned wine aficionado to those taking their first steps into the world of wine appreciation. The range of options includes tastings that feature the winery's signature varietals, classic Lodi Zinfandels, special library selections, and more.

For those seeking an immersive experience that delves into both tradition and innovation, the Vertical Tasting & Tour is the perfect addition to Harney Lane's offerings. Further details about this new experience and the complete list of tastings can be found at www.harneylane.com/visit.

For a limited time, Harney Lane is offering 15% off bookable tasting experiences in honor of their 15th anniversary this year. Guests can use code TASTE15 when booking on exploretock.com/harneylane.

