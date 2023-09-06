Lodi's Harney Lane Vineyards Unveils Inspiring Brand Refresh, Reflecting a New Era of Grace and Grit

LODI, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harney Lane Vineyards, a premier winery in the Lodi AVA, is thrilled to announce an exciting milestone in its journey— a comprehensive brand refresh that beautifully captures the essence of its rich family legacy while embracing a new era of grace and grit.

With a driving passion to define the brand and vision for the future, Harney Lane embarked on a thoughtful rebranding journey that underscores its values, unique craftsmanship, and deep-rooted connection to the Lodi region. The force behind this evolution is the winery's desire to better define the brand's image and remain a relevant, high quality wine producer in the eyes of the evolving wine consumer.

Co-proprietor, Jorja Lerner, shared her perspective on the transformative process: "Our family has poured our heart and soul into the family business for generations. This rebranding signifies not only our commitment to honoring our heritage, but also our excitement to embrace the future. Every detail, from the new brand color to the logo and redesigned labels, is a reflection who we are."

Under the brand leadership of Kelly Mantel, Director of Marketing, the refresh comes to life as a harmonious fusion of tradition and modernity: "The essence of Harney Lane lies in this subtle convergence of grace and grit. Our refreshed brand encapsulates this very theme, evoking a sense of sophistication and elegance that's met with the grit that's required to produce beautifully balanced, consciously crafted wine."

Harney Lane's new packaging took second place in Wine Business Monthly's 2023 PACK Design Awards in the Best Redesign Category. Judges commented the new design was "successfully done" and that it "definitely feels more modern." One judge noted, "This a great new look for Harney Lane. The design is nuanced but modern and elegant."

This comprehensive rebranding journey coincides with the celebration of Harney Lane's 15th anniversary. In honor of this remarkable milestone, Harney Lane is offering 15% off online orders with code CHEERS15 placed on harneylane.com or by calling the tasting room. This offer is available for a limited time.

For a closer look at the exciting changes and the back story behind the brand refresh, visit the journal Jorja has written on Harney Lane's blog.

