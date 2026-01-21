Lodi's Modern Dental & Implants Named 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors

The comprehensive Lodi practice delivers exceptional dental care across eleven specialty areas, combining advanced implant expertise with compassionate, patient-focused service that has made it a trusted destination for families throughout San Joaquin County.

LODI, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Dental & Implants has been named a 2026 Top Patient Rated Dentist by Find Local Doctors, a trusted online directory connecting patients with highly-rated healthcare providers. Based on verified patient reviews and satisfaction ratings across multiple platforms, this recognition celebrates the practice's commitment to delivering superior dental care to patients in Lodi Stockton, and surrounding San Joaquin County communities.

Dr. Benjamin Udas

What sets Modern Dental & Implants apart is its remarkably comprehensive approach to oral healthcare. Under one roof, patients have access to eleven distinct specialty areas including general dentistry, cosmetic procedures, dental implants, oral surgery, Invisalign, orthodontics, pediatric dentistry, periodontal services, endodontics, sedation dentistry, and sleep apnea treatment. This breadth of services means families can address virtually any dental need—from a child's first checkup to complex full-mouth reconstructions—without being referred to outside specialists.

The practice is led by Dr. Benjamin Udas, who earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Boston University's Goldman School of Dental Medicine in 2019 after completing his initial dental education at Manipal College of Dental Sciences. Dr. Udas brings specialized training in Invisalign, cosmetic dentistry, laser dentistry, and restorative procedures, consistently exceeding patient expectations in service, comfort, and quality. Supporting him is Dr. Mohammad Ahmed, an associate dentist specializing in full-mouth reconstruction and implant-supported dentures who has placed more than 3,000 dental implants since 2017. Dr. Ahmed's extensive experience with sinus lifting procedures and complex extractions makes advanced implant solutions accessible to patients who might otherwise be told they aren't candidates for treatment.

Patient reviews consistently highlight the warm, professional atmosphere that defines Modern Dental & Implants. From the welcoming front desk team to the gentle care provided during procedures, every member of the staff contributes to an experience that puts patients at ease—even those who have avoided dental care for years due to anxiety. The practice accepts major dental insurance plans including Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Delta Dental, Liberty Dental Plan, and California Dental Network, and offers financing options to ensure quality care remains accessible. Saturday appointments are available for patients who cannot visit during traditional weekday hours.

"Being named a Top Patient Rated Dentist is an honor that reflects our entire team's dedication to exceptional care," says Dr. Benjamin Udas. "We built Modern Dental & Implants to be a place where patients receive comprehensive treatment in a comfortable, caring environment. When someone tells us they finally found a dental office they trust after years of searching, or that we helped them overcome their fear of the dentist, those moments remind us why we do this work. Every patient deserves to feel confident about their smile, and this recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar."

More About Modern Dental & Implants:

Modern Dental & Implants provides comprehensive dental care across eleven specialty areas, serving patients of all ages in Lodi and throughout San Joaquin County. Dr. Benjamin Udas earned his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Boston University's Goldman School of Dental Medicine and holds certifications in Invisalign, cosmetic dentistry, laser dentistry, and restorative dentistry. Dr. Mohammad Ahmed specializes in full-mouth reconstruction and implant-supported dentures, having placed more than 3,000 dental implants since 2017 with expertise in sinus lifting and complex extractions. The practice accepts most major dental insurance plans and offers flexible financing options. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.moderndentalhealth.com or call (209) 427-1533. The office is located at 601 W Kettleman Ln, Lodi, CA 95240, with hours Monday through Friday 8am to 5pm and Saturday appointments available.

Media Contact

Devan Dalla

Modern Dental & Implants

(209) 427-1533

https://www.moderndentalhealth.com

SOURCE Modern Dental & Implants