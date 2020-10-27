Lodo Therapeutics Achieves Second Preclinical Milestone In Its Strategic Collaboration With Genentech

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodo Therapeutics Corp. today announced it has achieved a second preclinical milestone in its multi-target strategic collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. Lodo Therapeutics is using its proprietary genome mining and biosynthetic gene cluster assembly platform to identify novel molecules with therapeutic potential against multiple disease-related targets of interest to Genentech.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lodo is eligible to receive research, development and commercialization payments based on achievement of certain predetermined milestones. In addition, Lodo received an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive royalties on sales of certain products resulting from the collaboration.

"Our collaboration with Genentech has now achieved a second preclinical milestone, and we anticipate additional milestones in the months ahead," noted Dale Pfost, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Lodo Therapeutics. "Genentech has been an excellent partner as we have expanded the capabilities of our P4 discovery platform, and we look forward to furthering our mutually productive relationship."

Lodo's DNA-first approach identifies promising bioactive molecules directly from sequence data encoded in biosynthetic gene clusters (BGCs) in microbial DNA. By hacking into nature's BGCs, Lodo is leveraging billions of years of evolution-driven chemical diversity and biological relevance to identify novel drugs for hard-to-treat disease targets. Our P4 Platform leverages this data using next-generation sequencing, machine learning and computational biology to identify, characterize and prioritize lead candidates in silico. We use synthetic biology to boost production and enhance candidate molecules' pharmacologic properties, including their ability to engage challenging targets. Together, these integrated technologies have the potential to increase the productivity, scalability and efficiency of the drug discovery process by orders of magnitude. Lodo is currently directing the P4 Platform against five high value oncology targets that are considered undruggable and expects to add additional programs in other indications going forward.

About Lodo Therapeutics

Lodo is revolutionizing natural product-sourced drug discovery with its P4 Platform™ and ClusterTech™ suite of informatics tools. Our DNA-first approach taps the structurally diverse, biologically relevant drug-like molecules encoded in microbial DNA. Lodo integrates next-generation sequencing, machine learning and computational biology to identify, characterize and prioritize lead molecules in silico. Lodo uses synthetic biology to boost production and enhance candidate molecules' pharmacologic properties, including their ability to engage challenging targets. Our informatics database and predictive models become more informative with each cycle of the platform. Together, these integrated technologies have the potential to increase the productivity, efficiency and scalability of the discovery process by orders of magnitude. Following successful initial collaborations with two leading global partners, Lodo is developing a pipeline of oncology drugs and seeking additional partners in a range of indications. Lodo is headquartered in New York City and is supported by top tier investors, including Arch Venture Partners, Alexandria Venture Investments, Pfizer, AbbVie and Lilly. For more information, visit lodotherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Lodo Therapeutics

Barbara Lindheim

Strategic Communications/Investor Relations

[email protected]

(917) 355-9234

SOURCE Lodo Therapeutics Corp.

Related Links

http://lodotherapeutics.com

