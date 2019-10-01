Loeb & Loeb Adds Renowned Entertainment Attorney Derek Crownover and Team to Nashville "Music Row" Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb & Loeb LLP announced today that prominent entertainment, media and sports lawyer Derek Crownover has joined the firm's Nashville office as a partner. He joins the firm from Dickinson Wright where he was chair of the Entertainment Law Practice Group. Joining with him are five key team members including senior counsels Cam Caldwell, Robert Kouchoukos and Noah McPike, and associates Nate Drake and Colleen Kelley.

"Derek is a pillar of the Nashville music community and his presence is felt nationally throughout the music industry," said John Frankenheimer, partner and chair of Loeb & Loeb's Music Industry Practice. "I've known Derek for many years, and he and his team are very well known and respected by everyone in our group. Derek's business philosophy, industry-standing and collaborative approach mirrors ours. The team's arrival is a great way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our Nashville office."

The team has served as "out-sourced yet in-house" counsel for publishing companies, producers, independent record labels, media and entertainment entrepreneurs and executives and singers and songwriters. They handle deal negotiations, strategic investments/business strategy, copyright matters, licensing, recording agreements, catalogue sales and asset purchase agreements, as well as estate planning and family office matters.

The group's impressive client roster includes Craig Wiseman and his Big Loud entities, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, the Estate of Otis Redding, Jr., Jason Aldean, Hillary Lindsey, Ashley Gorley, Dallas Davidson, and for multiple years, The T.J. Martell Foundation. This adds to Loeb & Loeb's existing Nashville client roster, which includes Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, Midland, the Estate of Johnny Cash and the Academy of Country Music.

"With the team joining, we have solidified our reputation as the best place for Nashville's music and entertainment talent and businesses," said Tiffany Dunn, Loeb & Loeb's co-office administrative partner.

"Loeb & Loeb is one of the premier firms in the music, entertainment and sports sectors, and its broad, international reach, substantial New York and Los Angeles presence, and strong local brand provides the perfect platform for my practice and for my clients," said Crownover. "I'm thrilled to join this dynamic team."

In addition to his music practice, Crownover also advises several sports-related businesses and athletes, which is an important industry vertical and area of growth for Loeb & Loeb.

"Nashville is a dynamic, growing city that is attracting a wide range of new businesses and industries," said Kenneth R. Florin, chairman of Loeb & Loeb. "Loeb has a long history of growth and diversification that has mirrored Nashville's trajectory. I am proud of what we have built in Nashville over the last 25 years and know that this prominent team of lawyers will help us continue this growth."

"We are so pleased to welcome Derek and his team, and look forward to continuing to invest in this vibrant city," said Debbie White, vice chair of the Music Industry Practice.

About Loeb & Loeb LLP

