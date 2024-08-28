Loeb Announces Chris Burton Joins as Appraiser

Chris Burton Brings Extensive Experience in M&E Valuations to Company

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Loeb team is both proud and excited to announce that Chris Burton has joined the team as appraiser. Chris brings along ten years of experience in machinery and equipment appraisals totaling more than $1B in total appraised asset value. Chris starts his journey at Loeb excited and poised to help the company remain an industry leader.

As appraiser, Chris personifies Loeb's core value of loyal stewardship in ensuring that all the company's clients receive highly accurate appraisals. Chris's prior experience includes conducting certified appraisals for many clients including Fortune 500 companies such as McDonalds, AT&T, and Sprint, among others.

"Having Chris aboard further positions us to expand our capacity in the machinery and equipment space while delivering highly accurate appraisal reports at the same rapid pace," said Loeb's President Howard Newman. "His experience in delivering precise appraisals even with many simultaneous appraisal projects that have included Fortune 500 companies shows his grit and robust capability."

About Loeb: Since 1880, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets by managing the equipment lifecycle. Loeb monetizes industrial assets through financing, valuations, auctions, acquisitions, and sales. Visit us at https://www.loebequipment.com

