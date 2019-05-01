Loeb Enterprises To Open Loeb.ATL Venture Collective In Atlanta To Invest In And Scale Area Startups

ATLANTA, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Loeb , president and CEO of Loeb Enterprises, the New York City-based venture collective, recently announced that the company has established Loeb.ATL, a new venture collective created to invest in and scale Atlanta-based startups into dominant market leaders. Loeb.atl is currently meeting with early-stage, Atlanta-area companies to evaluate potential opportunities.

"Atlanta has long been one of America's foremost business cities, and it's evident that the town is full of great minds and ripe with innovation," said Michael Loeb, a veteran entrepreneur who has built and funded more than 50 companies. "We're excited to partner with a selection of area startups and to build Loeb.atl into a community that allows companies to grow while positively impacting the world around them."

Like its counterpart in New York, Loeb.atl will offer its startups a "tool shed" of shared services that provides access to skilled resources in a variety of disciplines including operations, sales and marketing, data analytics, technology and legal. Loeb.atl startups will operate out of offices in downtown Atlanta. The space will be situated alongside Steady, a fast-growing fintech startup that is also part of the Loeb portfolio.

Rich Vogel, co-founder, COO and CFO of Loeb Enterprises, said: "Steady really opened our eyes to the startup scene in Atlanta, a city that's home to many early-stage companies with high-growth potential. To date, our company has invested significant capital in seed and follow-on rounds to support the growth of dozens of startups and we're excited to replicate this success in the Atlanta market given its access to talent and its abundance of entrepreneurs."

Loeb.ATL will help build Atlanta-based startups from the inside, providing them the support — financial, technical, and go-to market strategy — that they need to grow into successful companies. Loeb.atl's community approach is underscored by its effort to embrace other stakeholders in the Atlanta business world. The company is committed to working closely with the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, educational institutions and other organizations in the early-stage ecosystem.

"The Loeb.atl team recognizes just how robust the startup scene is here in Atlanta, and it is clear they value the communal approach our city takes to fostering businesses," said Grant Wainscott, Senior Director of Ecosystem Expansion at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. "I am confident our city is home to a number of early-stage companies that will be a great fit for Loeb.atl, and we look forward to welcoming them more formally at their launch in June."

About Loeb.ATL

A venture of Loeb Enterprises, Loeb.ATL is a startup lab and investor in early-stage companies that is built on the belief that aligning the right people with the right ideas creates successful businesses. A "venture collective," Loeb.atl will be comprised of early-stage companies of varied focus including digital platforms, direct-to-consumer products, and enterprise solutions. Interested startups can apply to Loeb.ATL at www.LoebAtlanta.com.

About Michael Loeb

Michael Loeb is a New York-based veteran entrepreneur who has backed, built, or funded over fifty successful companies. Chief among his successes are Priceline.com--known for its travel deals and travel search engine, and Synapse (acquired by Time, Inc.). Loeb now leads Loeb.nyc and Loeb Enterprises, a startup laboratory and private investment platform, respectively, based in New York City. A leading New York philanthropist, Loeb donates to a variety of charities , and he's donated the location fees related to his Hampton's home being used as a set for the Showtime television series Billions. A graduate of Amherst College, Loeb established the Loeb Center for Career Exploration and Planning located at the college.

About Rich Vogel

Rich Vogel is a seasoned marketing executive and startup advisor who co-founded both Loeb Enterprises and Loeb.nyc. In his role as CFO and COO, Vogel directs all operations while overseeing the finances of both entities. A celebrated marketer, he has spent a career forming businesses and is known for advancing concepts from the idea stage to marketplace success and rewarding exit. Prior to forming Loeb Enterprises with Michael Loeb, Vogel was the president of MDSC Corp where he established partnerships with leading credit card issuers, major publishers, international airlines and e-commerce companies. As a partner and contributor, he is actively involved with The Werth Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the University of Connecticut. Vogel also directs Loeb.nyc's participation in PeacePlayers International, an organization devoted to using the power of sport to unite and inspire youth around the world. He is a graduate of the University of Connecticut and earned his MBA at the Stern School of Business at New York University.

