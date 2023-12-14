Loeb Equipment to Auction Metropolitan Brewing's Assets

News provided by

Loeb

14 Dec, 2023, 12:55 ET

Late model, high-quality brewery equipment used by a legendary Chicago brewer to be auctioned in January 2024

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb Equipment, a leader in the global equipment and auction space, operating since 1880, will be conducting the auction of Metropolitan Brewing in mid-January 2024. The bankruptcy court has entrusted Loeb with the sale of assets from Metropolitan, an industry staple in German Lager brewing for the last fifteen years.

Continue Reading
Loeb to Auction Legendary Metropolitan Brewery in Chicago in January 2024
Loeb to Auction Legendary Metropolitan Brewery in Chicago in January 2024

Metropolitan Brewing, a company founded by husband-and-wife team Doug and Tracy Hurst and located at 3057 N. Rockwell Street in Chicago, has filed for bankruptcy protection, and will be closing after fifteen years of business. Metropolitan specialized and only brewed lagers in typical German fashion.

"Loeb is proud to offer its expertise in helping a legendary Chicago brewery navigate its bankruptcy and monetize its assets," said Howard Newman, President of Loeb. "Loeb has deep experience in the auction and liquidation of brewery equipment, and we will use this expertise to conduct an auction fit for the legend that Metropolitan has been over the years."

The existing equipment at Metropolitan's infamous 20,000-square-foot location overlooking the Chicago River is of outstanding quality and condition and made by well-respected OEMs. Most units were manufactured between 2015 and the present and will be highly sought after when released to the marketplace.

For more information about the auction, visit Loeb's website or call 773-548-4131. You can also register for the auction directly here.

About Loeb: Since 1880, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets by managing the equipment lifecycle. Loeb monetizes industrial assets through acquisitions, sales, valuations, and financing. Visit us at https://www.loebequipment.com

Press Release Contact:
Eric Schwartz
[email protected]
773-548-4131

SOURCE Loeb

Also from this source

Loeb Funds $12 Million in Term Loans in Q3 to Help Three Companies Shore Up Their Working Capital Needs and Exit Traditional Banks

Loeb Funds $12 Million in Term Loans in Q3 to Help Three Companies Shore Up Their Working Capital Needs and Exit Traditional Banks

Loeb's clients continue to prosper thanks to its commitment to support companies in transitional financial states. In Q3 of 2023 alone, Loeb funded...
New Talent Bolsters Loeb's Team: Carolyn McClure and Matt DelGuidice Join the Fold

New Talent Bolsters Loeb's Team: Carolyn McClure and Matt DelGuidice Join the Fold

Loeb is thrilled to announce the addition of two seasoned professionals, Carolyn McClure, and Matt DelGuidice, to its team. Both Carolyn and Matt...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.