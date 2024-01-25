Loeb Funds $13.8mm in Term Loans in Q4 2023 to Help Three Companies with Working Capital

Loeb provides quick, covenant-free M&E Term Loans for easy working capital extraction where banks couldn't deliver

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb continues to help their clients in this challenging economic environment where traditional lenders refuse to lend. In Q4 of 2023, Loeb funded $13.8 Million in machinery and equipment term loans in diverse industries. Simply by extracting working capital from their existing M&E, these three companies will continue to move forward without a hitch.

Because of Loeb's specialty in the precise valuation of machinery and equipment, they can lend quickly and easily where other traditional lenders cannot or will not. The Loeb team continues to work hard to stand by its commitment to provide hassle-free financing with flexible terms and quick closings.

Loan Details:

  • $10 Million to a Plastics company that was forced out of a bank loan
  • $2.5 Million to an Aerospace company to refinance and extract working capital
  • $1.3 Million to a Metalworking company despite legal challenges

"In Q4 of 2023, we continued to see huge demand for alternative lending in response to banks refusing to fund or refinance existing clients," said Loeb's President Howard Newman. "We continue to stand ready to provide simple and fast covenant-free term loans based solely on machinery and equipment values, not our clients' credit."

About Loeb: For decades, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets through financing solutions and valuations to unlock top dollar from their existing M&E. Featuring funding in 4 weeks; no covenants; M&E value, not credit quality; multiple financing options including term loans, equipment lines of credit, and leasebacks.

Visit us at loebequipment.com.

Press Release Contact:
Eric Schwartz
[email protected]
773-548-4131

SOURCE Loeb

News Releases in Similar Topics

