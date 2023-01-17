Loeb Leadership Announces David Robert as New Co-CEO and Plans for Rapid Growth of Its Workplace Culture Consulting Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb Leadership, a global leadership development firm, is pleased to announce that David Robert, Chief Operating Officer, has been promoted to serve as new Co-Chief Executive Officer. Company founder Natalie Loeb has been acting as Chief Executive Officer since its inception in 1997 and will continue alongside Robert as Co-CEO and Gordon Loeb as President.

Robert has been a part of Loeb Leadership's executive team since 2018, first as Chief Talent Strategist, then as Chief Operating Officer. Robert brings over twenty years of experience in the areas of leadership, organizational development, change management, and workplace culture. He has held senior consulting and leadership positions across several industries and throughout many countries, including serving as former regional Chief Executive Officer of Great Place to Work® Middle East, where he opened two additional regional offices.

Loeb Leadership continues to expand rapidly and expects significant growth in 2023, particularly in its organizational development and culture consulting practices.

"We needed someone with broad experience in workplace culture and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I), who could operate from both a tactical and strategic lens, and David has proven himself to be the perfect candidate," says Natalie Loeb, Co-CEO. "His industry knowledge and management expertise will help us tie all of our services together to holistically support our clients," adds Gordon Loeb, President.

In addition to directing the growth of Loeb Leadership's workplace culture consulting practice, Robert will spearhead the development of Loeb Leadership's "Impact" series, a string of skills development programs for individual contributors as well as new and senior level managers. He will also focus on the continued development and expansion of some of Loeb Leadership's flagship offerings including leadership retreats, leadership academies, and attorney development.

"Loeb Leadership has incredibly strong brand recognition and is known for our high-trust relationships with clients, our innovative programs, and our exceptional quality of services," says Robert. "We need to make sure we don't lose sight of those qualities as we grow and expand into new markets."

Robert has worked with DHL, FedEx, Microsoft, PepsiCo, General Electric, Marriott, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and many legal firms, tech companies, and financial institutions throughout his career. He holds an MBA in Organizational Leadership/Development from Johnson & Wales University and a Strategic Human Resources Leadership Certificate from Cornell University.

Loeb Leadership, a certified woman-owned business, is a leadership development firm that provides coaching, training, consulting, and professional development of the highest quality to leaders and managers in the legal industry and beyond. Loeb Leadership's mission is to develop extraordinary and inclusive leaders and workplace cultures. In addition to established workshops and assessments, Loeb Leadership's services are highly consultative and support a diverse offering of professional development opportunities. Loeb Leadership is based in Marlboro, NJ, and with over eighty coaches, facilitators, and consultants, offers services and training all over the world.

