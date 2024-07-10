Loeb Leadership Unveils "Leading for Impact" - A Revolutionary Program for Senior Leaders

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb Leadership, a global leadership development and consulting firm, is proud to announce the official launch of its "Leading for Impact" (LFI) program, a comprehensive in-house leadership development initiative designed to elevate the capabilities of senior leaders. Leading for Impact is the third and final program in Loeb Leadership's flagship "Impact Series," offering professional development tailored to each level of a person's career.

Leading for Impact is an advanced, research-based training program that transforms existing skills and enhances the strategic and operational impact of senior leaders. Recognizing that senior leaders already possess substantial leadership acumen, this program focuses on taking those abilities to new heights, providing a powerful boost to their strategic and transformative capacities.

The program's structure is built on rigorous research and incorporates a variety of advanced methodologies. Interactive business simulations allow leaders to engage in realistic scenarios that uncover collaboration barriers and highlight strengths and growth areas. Tailored, research-based assessments ensure that the program targets the most critical areas for each leader. Beyond traditional learning, the program includes experiential activities and other hands-on exercises that promote the active application of skills.

David Robert, Co-CEO of Loeb Leadership, underscores the program's transformative potential: "Leading for Impact represents the culmination of decades of leadership expertise, serving as a powerful accelerator for leaders who are poised to create significant, lasting impact. We are excited to offer this innovative program to organizations dedicated to advancing their senior leadership."

Shawn Devine, the program's developer, elaborates on its distinctive approach: "LFI transcends traditional training by providing leaders with practical tools and strategies essential for driving change. The program's experiential components and personalized coaching ensure that participants not only learn but effectively implement their new capabilities in real-world settings."

The Leading for Impact program includes a comprehensive curriculum designed to address the unique challenges faced by senior leaders. Participants will enhance their ability to make informed, effective decisions that align with organizational goals, develop skills to persuasively communicate vision and strategy to inspire and engage teams, and learn to navigate and lead through complex, fluctuating environments with agility and resilience. Additionally, personalized coaching sessions offer one-on-one support to tackle individual leadership challenges and promote personal growth.

Participants also benefit from peer learning and networking opportunities, gaining access to Loeb Leadership's extensive resources and expertise. The program fosters a supportive environment where leaders can exchange experiences, gain fresh perspectives, and build lasting professional relationships.

Loeb Leadership, a certified woman-owned business, excels in providing top-tier coaching, training, consulting, and professional development services worldwide. With a mission to cultivate extraordinary and inclusive leaders and workplace cultures, Loeb Leadership offers highly consultative and diverse professional development opportunities. Based in Marlboro, NJ, and supported by a network of over eighty coaches, facilitators, and consultants, Loeb Leadership delivers its services globally.

