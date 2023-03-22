Loeb Leadership Welcomes New Associate Consulting Practice Group Leader Tamara Fox

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb Leadership, a global leadership development firm, is pleased to welcome Tamara Fox as the new Associate Practice Group Leader of Loeb Leadership's consulting branch. Fox will work with Loeb Leadership's consultants and clients to oversee the delivery of strategic solutions to clients and develop innovative consulting methodologies to meet the evolving needs of organizations.

Tamara Fox

Fox is a highly experienced leadership development and culture consultant with over 10 years of experience in Human Resources and Human Resources consulting. She specializes in leadership development, training program design, M&A diligence and integration consulting, as well as compliance assessments and talent development. She excels in culture assessment, design, and development, including creating core values and employee engagement programs. She leads highly interactive workshops, facilitates candid conversations, and provides leadership support to executives.

Fox will work closely with Loeb Leadership's senior leadership team, including her predecessor David Robert, who now serves as the company's Co-CEO, Founder and Co-CEO Natalie Loeb, and President Gordon Loeb.

"We are thrilled to have Tamara join the Loeb Leadership team. We are confident that her insights and expertise will help us continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients," says Natalie Loeb. "Her expertise and experience in HR and organizational consulting will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate the ever-changing landscape of the workplace," adds Gordon Loeb.

As the Consulting Practice Group Leader, Tamara will be responsible for leading and managing Loeb Leadership's culture consulting and organizational development services. She will work closely with clients and Loeb Leadership consultants and facilitators to understand their unique needs and provide tailored solutions to help organizations create and maintain a positive and productive workplace culture.

"Tamara's experience in leading large-scale organizational change initiatives, designing talent management programs, and her broad expertise in Human Resources will be instrumental in helping Loeb Leadership's clients achieve their goals," says David Robert.

Tamara is excited to join Loeb Leadership and is committed to helping organizations create a workplace that fosters engagement, productivity, and growth. "I am passionate about helping organizations create high-performing, engaged teams," says Fox. "I believe that Loeb Leadership's focus on leadership development is a critical component of achieving that goal, and I am excited to be part of such a talented and dedicated team."

Fox received a Bachelor's in Business Administration with emphasis on HR management from the University of Colorado, Denver. She is also a certified Professional in Human Resources (PHR) with HRCI, certified in EQ-i 2.0 and 360 with Multi Health Systems and Certified in Coaching Engagement and Performance (CEP) with the Human Capital Institute.

You can learn more about Tamara Fox by visiting www.LoebLeadership.com.

Loeb Leadership, a certified woman-owned business, is a leadership development firm that provides coaching, training, consulting, and professional development of the highest quality to leaders and managers in the legal industry and beyond. Loeb Leadership's mission is to develop extraordinary and inclusive leaders and workplace cultures. In addition to established workshops and assessments, Loeb Leadership's services are highly consultative and support a diverse offering of professional development opportunities. Loeb Leadership is based in Marlboro, NJ, and with over eighty coaches, facilitators, and consultants, offers services and training all over the world.

