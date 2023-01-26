Loeb Provides $6.8 million in Term Loans to Help Four Companies with Working Capital Needs

No matter the financial challenge, Loeb's quick, covenant-free M&E Term Loans allow four companies to reduce, reuse, and recycle

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb continues its long history of supporting companies in transitional financial states with $6.8 million in machinery and equipment loans in Q4 of 2022. These loans will help the four businesses continue to operate smoothly by extracting working capital from their existing M&E.

Loeb's Q4 2022 Asset-Based Machinery and Equipment Term Loans Highlights.

Due to the team's hard work, Loeb was able to provide flexible terms and close quickly so that the companies could get back to business as usual. Loeb is committed to helping businesses of all sizes achieve their goals and looks forward to seeing great things from these companies in the future.

Loan Details:

$3MM to a hauling company to support its existing fleet

$1 .6MM for a foreign client to purchase a winery

"In the 4th quarter of 2022, we saw strong growth in our M&E term loan facility," said Loeb's President Howard Newman. "What was remarkable is that we were able to help companies in such differing transitional situations. The current economic environment is challenging companies in ways we haven't seen in a while, and we stand ready to provide security through working capital as we've always done."

About Loeb: For decades, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets through financing solutions and valuations to unlock top dollar from their existing M&E. Featuring funding in 4 weeks; no covenants; M&E value, not credit quality; multiple financing options including term loans, equipment lines of credit, and leasebacks.

