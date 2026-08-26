Loeb Term Solutions Secures $25 Million Line of Credit from Pinnacle Financial Partners to Expand Equipment Financing for Clients

New banking partnership strengthens Loeb's capacity to fund fast, flexible machinery and equipment loans

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeb Term Solutions, LLC today announced it has closed a $25 million senior secured revolving line of credit (the "Facility") with Pinnacle Financial Partners subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank (d/b/a Synovus Bank). The Facility expands Loeb's capacity to fund equipment term loans for manufacturers and businesses that do not meet traditional bank credit standards. Loeb specializes in covenant-free lending primarily based on the value of a client's machinery and equipment, not just the client's credit.

This partnership pairs Loeb's experience in industrial asset valuation and lending with the backing of a large financial institution. With this added capital, Loeb can continue to provide the quick, flexible financing its clients depend on, at greater scale.

"This is a milestone moment for Loeb. A $25 million line from a bank as well regarded as Pinnacle fuels our next stage of growth and lets us do more of what we do best - getting our clients the working capital they need without the hurdles traditional lending can put in their way," said Eric Schwartz, president of Loeb.

"Loeb has built a differentiated, disciplined approach to equipment and machinery finance, appraisal and liquidation for more than 140 years," said Steven Safirstein, managing director, head of asset-based lending, at Pinnacle. "This facility reflects our confidence in Loeb's platform and management team and our commitment to supporting well-run specialty finance companies that serve the middle market. We look forward to supporting Loeb as it continues to grow."

About Loeb

Since 1880, Loeb has been helping manufacturers and financial institutions leverage their industrial assets by managing the equipment lifecycle. Loeb monetizes industrial assets through financing, valuations, auctions, acquisitions, and sales. Loeb's expertise in the daily valuation and disposition of industrial assets allows greater ability to capitalize on the values within complete plants and facilities. Visit us at loebequipment.com.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. ("Pinnacle") is a $129.1 billion asset regional bank which provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services for commercial and consumer clients who want a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. The firm joined forces with Synovus Financial Corp. in 2026, bringing together more than 160 years of combined banking service. Pinnacle is the largest bank headquartered in Tennessee and the largest bank holding company headquartered in Georgia. The firm is No. 1 in deposit market share* in the Nashville MSA and No. 4 in the Atlanta MSA with offices in Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Virginia and Maryland.

Pinnacle is an employer of choice for financial services professionals. The firm is No. 12 in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026, its 10th consecutive appearance. Pinnacle was also recognized by American Banker as No. 4 among America's Best Banks to Work For in 2025, its 13th consecutive year on the list, and No. 1 among banks with more than $10 billion in assets. Learn more about Pinnacle at PNFP.com.

*As of June 30, 2025, according to FDIC data.

Press Contact: Frank Redmond, [email protected]

SOURCE Loeb