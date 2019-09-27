Loeser's Kosher Deli Celebrates 60 Years in The Bronx with Street Renaming

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loeser's Kosher Deli, a beloved part of The Bronx culinary scene since 1960, is kicking off its 60th anniversary celebration with a street renaming and dedication – and the whole town is invited to the party!

The New York City Council unanimously approved the renaming of the intersection of West 231st St. and Godwin Terrace as "Loeser's Deli Place." The dedication ceremony will take place Saturday, September 28, at 11:00 a.m., with the Loeser family hosting a community celebration to thank their past and present customers. Local politicians and dignitaries will also be on hand to honor the deli, located at 214 W 231st St., and its founder and owner Freddy Loeser.

As the oldest sole-proprietorship kosher deli in The Bronx, Loeser's Deli has provided Bronx residents and visitors a place to enjoy kosher meals with friends and family since January 1960. As a staple of the community, the deli has stood with local schools, houses of worship and community activism for the betterment of The Bronx.

Hebrew National Kosher Beef Franks have been on the menu at Loeser's since the beginning. The brand is helping Loeser's celebrate their long-standing partnership with a special Hebrew National dog featuring Hebrew National pastrami and mustard, available on September 28 for $1.

"I've truly lived the American dream and am incredibly grateful to all of my long-time customers. I couldn't be prouder that I've been able to put my four children through school by selling kosher deli to the community that I love," Freddy Loeser, founder and owner, Loeser's Kosher Deli.

With money saved from his bar mitzvah, Freddy Loeser focused on running the business while his father did the cooking. At the time, the deli catered to the borough's large Orthodox and observant Jewish population with traditional favorites such as pastrami, corned beef, kosher hot dogs, brisket and knishes. These authentic foods are still on the menu today with the deli's customers reflecting the multiculturalism of New York.

About Loeser's Deli

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

