Loews Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable December 10, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 27, 2019.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries. Our subsidiaries are: CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO), Boardwalk Pipelines, Loews Hotels & Co and Consolidated Container Company. Investors are encouraged to view the subsidiary virtual investor presentations found in the 'Events & Presentations' section of ir.loews.com for an in-depth strategic review of Loews's subsidiaries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

