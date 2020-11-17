Loews Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable December 8, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 25, 2020.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

