Loews Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2021.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

