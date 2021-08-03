Loews Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock
Loews Corporation
Aug 03, 2021, 11:38 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2021.
Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.
SOURCE Loews Corporation
Share this article