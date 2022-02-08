LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

News provided by

Loews Corporation

Feb 08, 2022, 11:22 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable March 8, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2022.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

SOURCE Loews Corporation

Also from this source

LOEWS CORPORATION REPORTS 2021 NET INCOME OF $343 MILLION FOR THE ...

Loews Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics