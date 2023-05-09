LOEWS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 6, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2023.

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. For more information please visit www.loews.com.

